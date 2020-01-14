Human Rights Body Visits Jamia To Record Statements Of Injured Students

On Tuesday, round 35-40 college students had been current to document their statements with the NHRC crew.

New Delhi:

An Nationwide Human Rights Fee (NHRC) crew on Tuesday visited the Jamia Millia Islamia to document statements of the scholars who had been injured in the course of the police motion on the campus final month.

After sending a crew to probe the violence on Jamia Millia Islamia campus, the rights panel has determined to additional probe the case until January 17, sources stated.

On Tuesday, round 35-40 college students had been current to document their statements with the crew of NHRC, which has deputed a crew led by its SSP, Manzil Saini, to conduct an inquiry to know whether or not incidents within the varsity concerned violation of human rights, officers stated.

“After conducting an on-spot inquiry, NHRC has decided to further probe the Jamia university incident. The rights panel team will conduct this investigation from January 14-17,” a supply stated.

In line with the NHRC, it had acquired complaints in December alleging unlawful detention of scholars by police and denial of authorized and medical entry to injured college students on the police station, following which it had registered a case and deputed a probe crew.