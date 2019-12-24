“Human Rights Violations” By UP Cops At Aligarh University: Activists

Police personnel stand guard outdoors Aligarh Muslim College as college students protest. (PTI)

New Delhi:

A report ready by a gaggle of activists trying into the violence that broke out on the Aligarh Muslim College has stated that the Uttar Pradesh police indulged in “unbridled human rights violations”.

Releasing the report titled ”The Siege of AMU” at a press convention in New Delhi at the moment, activist and columnist Harsh Mander stated the scholars’ testimonies to the crew had revealed that the college administration, district authorities and the UP authorities had failed of their responsibility to guard the campus and its residents.

Police used “stun grenades” towards the “peacefully” protesting college students that are usually used solely towards terrorists and harmful criminals, Mr Mander stated.

The UP authorities, nonetheless, has maintained that there have been no police excesses whereas dealing with the violence at AMU and the personnel solely did their lawful responsibility.

The report has claimed that when the violence started, even ambulances which rushed to maneuver the injured college students to hospitals have been attacked by the cops. The drivers and paramedical employees have been attacked and manhandled and requested to steer clear of the injured college students.

Social activist and writer Natasha Badhwar, who was a part of the crew, stated the scholars have claimed that police uttered “Jai Shri Ram” whereas attacking them and have been completely “anti-Muslim” of their behaviour.

The AMU administration additionally invited the police forces and their weapons into the campus, stated Mr Mander, who led the 13-member ”reality discovering” crew of social activists.

“Apart from the breach of the discursive and educational space of the university, there were also unbridled human rights violations committed in AMU”, he alleged.

Practically 100 college students have been injured, 20 of them critically, throughout the state police’s crackdown at protesting college students on the College in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, on December 15.