Humans Rights Body Team To Visit Jamia On January 14: Vice-Chancellor

Najma Akhtar mentioned a workforce of NHRC had already visited the campus (File)

New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar on Sunday mentioned workforce of Nationwide Human Rights Fee (NHRC) will go to the campus on January 14 to take statements from the injured college students and witnesses in reference to the December 15 incident of alleged police excesses.

Speaking to ANI, Ms Najma mentioned: “A team of NHRC had already visited the campus and we have provided the required evidence to them. A team will again visit the university on Tuesday (Jan 14). The commission will take statements and proofs from injured students and witnesses (of December 15 incident).”

On December 15, clashes had allegedly erupted between the Delhi Police and Jamia college students after a protest towards the Citizenship Modification Act turned violence.

The vice-chancellor additionally alleged that the police haven’t filed an FIR in reference to the incident as of now.

“The police didn’t say whether an FIR has been filed or not. We have not received any evidence stating that the FIR has been filed in connection with the incident,” Ms Akhtar mentioned.

She added that the college authorities had written a letter to the Ministry of Human Useful resource Improvement (MHRD) instantly after the incident passed off and requested to provoke a high-level inquiry into the matter.

“We had written a letter to the HRD ministry and requested the ministry to initiate a high-level inquiry into the matter as many of our innocent students were injured in the violence. The way the police entered the campus is unacceptable,” Ms Akhtar mentioned.

She added, “No action has been taken in this regard by the ministry till now. We have been writing to authorities concerned and meeting the higher officials as inquiry through MHRD is the only option before us.”

Claiming that the anti-CAA protests did not begin from Jamia Millia Islamia, the vice-chancellor mentioned: “The protests that have been going on across the country neither started nor will end with Jamia. It has been going on across the country.”

Including that the college had by no means stopped anybody from their proper to dissent, she mentioned: “However, we are of the opinion that the academics of the students should not be affected because of the ongoing protests. We want peace to prevail in the university.”

Additional, she mentioned that the safety deployment has been beefed up within the campus and the authorities are attempting to supply most safety to the scholars contained in the campus and hostels.