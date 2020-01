Humraah Video Song From Malang Out Now – Download Full Video Lyrics Here | Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani

Humraah music from Malang film has grow to be a chartbuster. Not too long ago, the crew has launched the video music that includes Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. The music is Sachet Tandon. The music consists by The Fusion Undertaking.

As talked about earlier, the music is from the film Malang. Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in lead roles. The movie is written by Aseem Arrora and directed by Mohit Suri.

The lyrics written by Kunaal Vermaa had been a lot appreciated by the viewers. So we determined to place up lyrics on our web site. Learn and sing alongside.

Examine Out The Lyrics Of Humraah From Malang

Dil Ko Jaane Kya Hua Hai



Milke Apna Sa Tu Laga



Kaise Major Karun Bayaan

Tumse Ye Junoon Hai Ya Gumaan



Aise Mujhe Tum Mile Tum Mile



Jaise Koyi Din Khile Din Khile



Jaane Kahan Hum Chale Hum Chale



Chahe Jo Bhi Dil Kare

Jis Raah Jis Raah Bhi Jaaun



Tujhko Tukho Hello Chaahun



Humrah Abse Mera Tu



Humraah Major Bhi Tera Hu

Jis Raah Jis Raah Bhi Jaaun



Tujhko Tukho Hello Chaahun



Humrah Abse Mera Tu



Humraah Major Bhi Tera Hu

Aeshaanmand Hai Dil Ab Se Tera



Ye Fraz Kaisa Hai Kya Naam Du Bata



Dil Ki Diwaarein Tuti Hai



Dil Ka Jahan Dikha Hai



Aankhon Ne Aaj Dekha Khaawon Ka Aasman Hai



Tera Karta Hu Shukriyan

Jis Raah Jis Raah Bhi Jaaun



Tujhko Tukho Hello Chaahun



Humrah Abse Mera Tu



Humraah Major Bhi Tera Hu

Jis Raah Jis Raah Major Bhi



Aeshaanmand Hai Dil Ab Se Tera



Ye Fraz Kaisa Hai Kya Naam Du Bata

Examine Out Humraah Video Music