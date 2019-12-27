Hundreds Gather At Delhi’s Jama Masjid In Protest Against Citizenship Law

A whole lot of individuals gathered at Delhi’s Jama Masjid to protest the citizenship legislation.

New Delhi:

A whole lot of individuals have gathered exterior the Jama Masjid within the outdated quarter of Delhi, to protest in opposition to citizenship legislation.

Delhi Police has made elaborate preparations to verify and take care of any untoward scenario within the nationwide capital and prohibitory orders have been imposed in a number of delicate areas of the town.

Congress chief Alka Lamba and former Delhi MLA Shoaib Iqbal have been amongst those that joined the demonstrations. Ms Lamba hit out on the BJP authorities saying “unemployment is the real issue in the county, but you (PM) are trying to put people in a queue for NRC, as it was done during demonetisation”.

Giant gatherings have been banned in a number of elements of Delhi, together with close to Uttar Pradesh Bhawan, Seelampur and Jaffrabad in northeast Delhi.

Huge protests, led by Bhim Military chief Chandrashekhar Azad, have been seen close to Jama Masjid final Friday too. Delhi Police had denied permission to his protest march in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar within the coronary heart of the town.

The protests turned violent within the night and not less than 36 individuals, together with eight policemen have been injured.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act for the primary time makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India. The federal government says it is going to assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular rules of the structure.