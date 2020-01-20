Hundreds join the owner of terminally-ill Cocker Spaniel Marley, seven, for his final walk

By Danyal Hussain For Mailonline

A terminally-ill Cocker Spaniel, aged simply seven, was joined by a whole lot of well-wishers on his last stroll.

Marley, a black Cocker Spaniel, has solely weeks left to stay after his haemangiosarcoma, a really aggressive type of most cancers, did not react to therapy.

His heartbroken proprietor, Ashleigh Murray, wished to present her beloved companion a stroll to recollect and organised the occasion ‘Marley’s Large Stroll’ on Fb.

To her shock and delight, greater than 350 individuals responded, bringing round 400 canine to Crawfordsburn Nation Park in Belfast, Northern Eire.

The park is one in every of Marley’s favourites and was one of many first he ever walked in.

Ms Murray was surprised by the outpouring of assist.

She stated: ‘By no means in our wildest pet canine goals did we ever suppose this quantity of individuals would present up for a standard woman and her little doggy.

‘Thanks all a lot to everybody that confirmed our pup the very best day a canine may of requested for!’

Though paying tribute to her beloved Marley, she was additionally in a position to elevate cash for the Canine’s Belief.

She stated: ‘Not solely did you guys donate your time however you all donated fairly some huge cash. We’re gobsmacked.

‘I have never completed the overall rely but, solely a fast one, and in the meanwhile we’re sitting at a whopping £460.

To her shock, near 350 individuals turned as much as the stroll, bringing round 400 canine alongside

‘The Canine’s Belief are going to be over the moon at such a big quantity, they are going to be in a position to take action a lot good out of all this unhappiness.

‘I will be sure you be certain every canine will get a deal with out of the donations.’

A number of native companies additionally donated treats for the canine, and pizzas for the people.

Although a hit, it was a bittersweet expertise for Ms Murray, who stated she is shedding her finest good friend and wished to present him a last stroll to recollect.

Ms Murray added that Marley has been along with her via the lack of a child, the demise of her father, the breakdown of a 10-year relationship and her struggles with post-traumatic stress dysfunction.

She wrote on Fb: ‘Somebody as soon as stated to me that Marley was my proprietor in a previous life and now I am his.

‘I truthfully consider this, I’ve by no means seen an individual and their canine have such a connection like we do, he actually is my soul canine.’