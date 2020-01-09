Hundreds March In Delhi Protests, Demand JNU Vice-Chancellor’s Removal

The JNU college students union has been demanding a rollback of hostel and mess payment hike

A whole lot of demonstrators, together with college students and members of civil society organisations, hit the streets on Thursday protesting the current violence at JNU and demanding resignation of the varsity vice-chancellor.

The protesters, carrying placards and banners, began a march from Mandi Home in direction of the HRD Ministry. They shouted slogans demanding strict motion towards these concerned within the campus violence of January 5 that left round 35 injured.

CPI(M) leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat additionally joined the march. LJD chief Sharad Yadav was additionally among the many protesters.

Mr Yechury, CPI(M) basic secretary, mentioned, “For three hours, people wearing masks beat up varsity students. They entered the campus with police being present at the main gate.”

Alleging that the incident couldn’t have occurred with out the vice-chancellor understanding about it, he mentioned, “The VC has to go”.

On Sunday, a mob of masked males stormed the campus and focused college students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods by hitting inmates and breaking home windows, furnishings and private belongings.

The JNU college students union has been demanding a rollback of hostel and mess payment hike and have boycotted registration for the subsequent semester.