Hundreds of cases in the HIV-infected blood scandal could have been prevented

By Victoria Allen Science Correspondent For The Day by day Mail

Revealed: 19:02 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:14 EST, 2 January 2020

A whole lot of haemophiliacs won’t have been contaminated with HIV and hepatitis if an important blood-clotting protein had been sourced from the UK, paperwork counsel.

An estimated 7,500 individuals in Britain have been contaminated with the killer ailments within the 1970s and 1980s via contaminated blood donations – many imported from the US, the place that they had come from high-risk teams together with prisoners and homeless individuals.

However Scotland had spare capability to supply the important Issue VIII clotting protein to sufferers in England, a doc launched underneath the Freedom of Data Act suggests.

An undated file picture exhibits Professor John Money, Nationwide Medical Director of the Scottish Nationwide Blood Service. The contaminated blood scandal has been labelled the worst therapy scandal in NHS historical past, and killed greater than 2,400 individuals

Undated handout picture issued by the Issue eight Marketing campaign of Issue VIII blood merchandise. Scotland had spare capability to supply the important Issue VIII clotting protein to sufferers in England, a doc launched underneath the Freedom of Data Act suggests

Authorities officers rejected the thought, in keeping with a letter dated from January 1990. The doc was launched to campaigner Jason Evans, whose father died in 1993 after contracting hepatitis and HIV.

In it, Professor John Money, a former director of the Scottish Blood Transfusion Service, described the choice to not use Scotland to supply Issue VIII for England as ‘a grave error of judgment’.

The letter stated there was ‘very substantial’ spare capability on the Protein Fractionation Centre in Liberton, a suburb south of Edinburgh, the place Issue VIII was separated out of donated blood.

Professor Money wrote: ‘It was assumed by those of us on the shop floor that this experiment would expedite arrangements to give England and Wales assistance – but nothing materialised. I sense the ineptitudes of the past – the 1970s and 1980s – are about to catch up with us.’

A 2018 file picture exhibits campaigner Jason Evans, whose father died from contaminated blood, exterior the Excessive Courtroom in London.

The contaminated blood scandal has been labelled the worst therapy scandal in NHS historical past, and killed greater than 2,400 individuals.

Mr Evans, founding father of the Issue eight marketing campaign group, stated: ‘We have testimony in black and white here, from a very senior source, which effectively shows hundreds of HIV infections within the haemophilia community could and should have been prevented.’

A Division of Well being and Social Care spokesman stated: ‘The infected blood tragedy should never have happened and the ongoing public inquiry was set up to get to the truth and give families the answers they deserve.’

The inquiry resumes its public hearings subsequent month.