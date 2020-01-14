Hundreds of Megxit merchandise from cushions to mugs flood Amazon and eBay

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

From mugs to T-shirts and cushions to luggage, merchants are cashing in on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping down as senior royals with ‘Megxit’ merchandise.

Prospects can already select from greater than 250 objects on Amazon and 50 on eBay, whereas different web sites reminiscent of Etsy are additionally promoting themed garments.

They will purchase a T-shirt on Zazzle for £18.50 which reads: ‘Preserve calm and Megxit on’, whereas one other on Redbubble for £15 says: ‘Preserve calm and minimize the twine #Megxit.’

It comes regardless of Harry and Meghan trademarking their Sussex Royal model on greater than 100 objects together with pencils, socks and bookmarks greater than six months in the past.

An £11.20 mug on Etsy says: ‘Megxit, noun. 1. Whenever you go away that poisonous relationship and begin dwelling your finest life. Ex: Harry pulled a Megxit and is shifting to Canada.’

Amazon prospects should purchase a mug saying: ‘Meghan put the Me in Megxit’, or tote luggage and cushions with ‘Comfortable Megxit’ subsequent to the Union Jack and Canadian flag.

They will additionally buy a ‘Help Megxit’ iPhone grip and stand for £12 on Amazon.

It comes after the Queen backed Harry and Meghan’s want to give up frontline royal duties, turn out to be financially impartial and dwell a part of the yr in Canada.

The massive assortment of things are already on sale simply 5 days since Harry and Meghan introduced their choice in a press release on Instagram final Thursday.

After a Sandringham summit yesterday, the Queen issued a press release sanctioning Harry and Meghan’s new ‘impartial life’ away from full-time royal duties.

She additionally mentioned they’d start a transition interval dwelling within the UK and Canada, in her first public feedback since Meghan and Harry launched their bombshell assertion.

The Queen additionally expressed remorse on the Sussexes’ want to step again as senior royals, however mentioned her household ‘respect and perceive’ their need for extra independence.

Harry and Meghan seem intent on turning their model into a worldwide empire after stamping their title on items and companies with trademark purposes final June.

The Sussexes need to put their title on dozens of merchandise together with T-shirts, hoodies, journals and gloves for his or her newly-created basis Sussex Royal.

Retail knowledgeable Andy Barr mentioned final week that he would count on Harry and Meghan’s new Sussex Royal product empire to generate revenues of £400million.