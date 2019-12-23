Hundreds of mental health patients will spend Christmas more than 60 miles away from home

By Eleanor Hayward Well being Reporter For The Day by day Mail

A whole lot of sufferers will spend Christmas distant from their households because of the psychological well being care disaster.

NHS knowledge reveals 520 sufferers in England are to be given beds in models 62 miles or extra from buddies and relations – double the 250 of December 2016.

Greater than 50 of those may very well be 186 miles or extra from residence, the equal of travelling between London and Leeds and an eight-hour spherical journey.

The evaluation of NHS Digital knowledge by well being coverage consultancy Incisive Well being highlights the pressure the psychological well being providers are underneath and the dearth of beds.

Thomas Stephens, well being coverage skilled at Incisive Well being, stated: ‘For 3 Christmases in a row, mattress shortages and staffing pressures have seen a gentle rise in out-of-area placements.

‘If present traits proceed, this Christmas would be the worst on document, with unprecedented numbers positioned in inpatient models a whole bunch of kilometres away from their family members.

‘These figures are a stark reminder of the pressure that the NHS’s psychological well being providers are underneath and the influence that is having on sufferers and their households.’

Final month a damning report by the care watchdog discovered folks face a rising battle to entry psychological care.

Simply two in 5 with issues say they get assist as usually as they want it, a fall from 47 per cent 5 years in the past.

The report by watchdog the Care High quality Fee, primarily based on a ballot of 12,551 folks, discovered there have been ‘few’ positives and that entry to psychological well being providers had declined since 2014.