Hundreds of Puerto Rican families left homeless after biggest quake in century

GUANICA, Puerto Rico — Vehicles, cots and plastic chairs turned short-term beds for a whole lot of households who misplaced their properties in southwest Puerto Rico as a flurry of earthquakes struck the island, certainly one of them the strongest in a century.

The magnitude 6.four quake that struck earlier than daybreak on Tuesday killed one individual, injured 9 others and knocked out energy throughout the U.S. territory. Greater than 250,000 Puerto Ricans remained with out water on Wednesday and one other half 1,000,000 with out energy, which additionally affected telecommunications.

As well as, greater than 1,000 individuals had been staying in authorities shelters within the island’s southwest area as U.S. President Donald Trump declared an emergency and Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez activated the Nationwide Guard.

The toughest hit municipality was the southwest coastal city of Guánica. Greater than 200 individuals had taken shelter in a gymnasium after a quake on Monday, just for the newest shake to break that construction — forcing them to sleep exterior.

Amongst them was 80-year-old Lupita Martínez, who sat within the dusty car parking zone together with her 96-year-old husband by her aspect. He was sleeping in a makeshift mattress, a darkish blue coat protecting him.

“There’s no power. There’s no water. There is nothing. This is horrible,” Martínez stated.

The couple was alone, lamenting that their caretaker had disappeared and was not answering their calls. Like many Puerto Ricans affected by the quake, they’d kids within the U.S. mainland who urged them to maneuver there, at the very least till the earth stops shaking.

Whereas officers stated it was too early to estimate the overall harm brought on by the string of quakes that started the evening of Dec. 28, they stated a whole lot of properties and companies within the southwest area had been broken or destroyed. Simply in Guánica, a city of roughly 15,000 individuals, practically 150 properties had been affected by the quake, together with three colleges, together with one three-story construction whose first two flooring had been utterly flattened.

In Guánica itself, “We are confronting a crisis worse than Hurricane Maria,” stated Mayor Santos Seda, referring to the 2017 storm that devastated the island . “I am asking for empathy from the federal government.”

He stated officers consider the properties of 700 households in his municipality are near collapsing.

Tuesday’s quake was the strongest to hit Puerto Rico since October 1918, when a magnitude 7.three quake struck close to the island’s northwest coast, unleashing a tsunami and killing 116 individuals.

Greater than 950 quakes and aftershocks have been recorded within the space of Tuesday evening’s occasion since Dec. 31, although most had been too weak to be felt, in keeping with U.S. Geologic Survey.

The USGS stated that whereas it’s nearly sure there will probably be many aftershocks within the subsequent week, the possibility of a magnitude 6 quake — just like Tuesday’s — or stronger is round 22 %.

In Guánica, some individuals dragged mattresses exterior their properties or arrange small tents.

Authorities had been attempting to determine the place to shelter all of them as they handed out blankets, meals and water to households gathered on the gymnasium for a second evening in a row. Many had their belongings in giant rubbish baggage as they sat haphazardly on unstable plastic chairs. Some slept. Others cradled their canines and lots of merely stared listlessly into the space. One aged man spent a complete day in his wheelchair, refusing to put down on a cot.

In the meantime, a handful of individuals slept of their automobiles, in chairs or on the bottom as cots ran out.

“Now I’m afraid of the house,” stated 49-year-old Lourdes Guilbe as she wiped away tears and confided that she felt overwhelmed caring for the practically dozen family members gathered round her, together with her greater than 90-year-old grandfather, who sat in a wheelchair sporting inexperienced pajamas and socks.

Guilbe stated her house is cracked and her daughter’s dwelling collapsed, in order that they weren’t certain the place they’d stay in upcoming days.

Psychologists met with Guilbe and dozens of different individuals affected by the earthquakes, going door-to-door on Monday in affected neighborhoods after which visiting individuals in shelters on Tuesday. Amongst them was Dayleen Ortiz, who arrange a speaker on the roof of her automotive to blast uplifting salsa music and supplied crayons and paper to kids and urged adults to shake their fears.

“There is a lot of uncertainty,” she stated. “We don’t know if this is going to continue.”

One younger lady tapped Ortiz on her leg repeatedly: “I want to play beautician,” she stated.

Ortiz dug behind instances of water bottles, chairs and blankets in her automotive and produced eight small new nail polishes and the lady smiled vast. It’s a trick the psychologist discovered to entertain kids after Hurricane Maria hit, inflicting an estimated 2,975 deaths and greater than $100 billion in estimated harm.

Reconstruction has been gradual, and the earthquake was the most recent blow to an island the place hundreds of individuals have been dwelling beneath a blue tarps for the reason that hurricane and the ability grid stays fragile.

“I can’t stand this,”stated 64-year-old Zenaida Rodríguez as she sat beneath a tree and the bottom once more rumbled. “Did you feel that?”