Hundreds of rampaging MONKEYS forced to villagers to abandon their lives and flee their homes

Revealed: 03:54 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 03:57 EST, 15 January 2020

A whole bunch of marauding monkeys sparked a mass exodus from an Indian village after they destroyed crops and looted houses.

Round 20 households packed up and moved away after being affected by greater than 400 macaques who roam the village of Narasapuram.

Farmers have additionally been pressured to maneuver to neighbouring villages to work as labourers on different farms after their crops had been ruined.

The issue began round 15 years in the past when a troop of monkeys had been kicked out of the neighbouring metropolis of Hyderabad by poachers and deserted close by.

File photograph: The marauding monkeys sparked a mass exodus after they destroyed crops and looted houses in Narasapuram

File photograph: The issue began round 15 years in the past when a troop of monkeys had been kicked out of the neighbouring metropolis of Hyderabad by poachers and deserted close by

Nevertheless, some farmers are slowly beginning to return after the newly-elected ‘sarpanch’ – village head – employed a group of monkey catchers with villagers chipping in 1,500 rupees (£16) every..

They’ve to this point caught 100 monkeys and launched them deep within the forest.

Village head Varasa Sivarama Krishna stated: ‘I noticed that many farmers had been struggling as a result of monkeys and leaving the village.

‘After being elected as sarpanch, I made a decision to alleviate the villagers from monkeys with the help of the villagers.’

Okay Nagaiah, a farmer who has simply returned to the village, in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, stated, ‘I knew solely vegetable cultivation however as a result of monkeys, my crops had been typically broken.

‘I couldn’t bear the losses and left the village a number of months in the past.

‘Nevertheless, I’ve now returned after studying that there are not any monkeys within the village.’