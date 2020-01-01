Hundreds Pledge To Boycott Citizenship Process At India Gate On New Year

Tons of of protesters gathered at India Gate on New 12 months’s day.

New Delhi:

Tons of of protesters kickstarted the brand new 12 months by taking a mass pledge to “defend the Constitution” in opposition to the amended Citizenship Act at New Delhi’s India Gate on Wednesday. Whilst slogans in opposition to the controversial regulation and the upcoming Nationwide Register of Residents lease the air, visitors on roads circling the realm slowed to a crawl.

Though 5 Metro stations within the neighborhood had been shut, authorities stated it was extra to ease passenger rush on New 12 months’s Day than to manage the protest itself. “The entry and exit gates of the Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market and Mandi House stations are closed. Interchange is available at Central Secretariat and Mandi House,” the Delhi Metro Rail Company tweeted.

Protests had been held at two different components of the nationwide capital too. Whereas an all-women’s protest at Shaheen Bagh entered its seventeenth day at New 12 months midnight, a citizen’s group held a separate demonstration on the Structure Membership of India on Parliament Avenue.

The Citizenship Modification Act, for the primary time, makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it should assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to spiritual persecution earlier than 2015. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular principals of the structure.

“We are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register. Our New Year resolution is to defend the constitution,” one of many protesters instructed HEARALPUBLICIST.

After launching the New 12 months with the studying of the preamble, the protesters collectively vowed to “not show any document” to the authorities if approached for the Nationwide Register of Residents and the Nationwide Inhabitants Register. “We, today on 1st January 2020, reiterate our resolve to give ourselves a society that will be free of oppressors and take an oath to not show any document to prove our citizenship and we will observe and propagate complete non-cooperation with anti-constitution and anti-India forces,” they recited collectively.

“In no way are we going to discriminate against our fellow countrymen on the basis of gender, race, colour, language, sex, caste or religion. Equality and justice, politically, socially and culturally is what we want to assure each other,” information company PTI quoted former JNU College students Union President N Sai Balaji as saying.

Police had been deployed on the spot in giant numbers to keep away from any untoward incident. Comparable protests had been held at different components of the nation, together with Chandigarh, Chennai and Bengaluru.

