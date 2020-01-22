Hunger Games prequel movie release date, characters and plot

What is the launch date for the Starvation Video games prequel film?
We’re guessing a lot of you’re stunned that extra Starvation Video games tales are on the best way. However the truth stays Suzanne Collins’ books regularly topped the New York Instances bestsellers listing, and spawned a franchise that raked in almost $three billion worldwide. Suffice to say, The Starvation Video games tales have turn out to be a money-making machine through the years, so it is smart that aa new Starvation Video games story is about to hit bookshelves and is on the highway to the large display screen.
As for precisely when The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will hit mentioned massive display screen, its launch date will probably be later slightly than sooner. That is largely as a result of the truth that the brand new e book is not slated to hit cabinets till Might 19, 2020. Whereas it isn’t unusual for a e book to promote theatrical rights previous to being launched — particularly one linked to a blockbuster movie franchise like The Starvation Video games — it is from the norm for a movie to be absolutely in improvement forward of publication. Although Lionsgate is eager to show the Starvation Video games prequel right into a film, it is possible the studio hasn’t achieved a lot precise manufacturing work as of this writing.
That mentioned, Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake did supply a nugget of hope to anxious followers by telling Deadline in June 2019, “We’ve been communicating with her [Collins] during the writing process and we look forward to continuing to work closely with her on the movie.” So it seems like Lionsgate is not less than getting forward of issues by fast-tracking the Starvation Video games prequel film, although we might nonetheless be shocked if The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes hit theaters earlier than 2022.
Who’re the primary characters within the Starvation Video games prequel film?
We might not know when The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes movie adaptation will discover its option to the large display screen, however the excellent news is that followers will not have to attend too lengthy to devour Collins’ new story. With the brand new e book’s launch simply a few months away from the time of this writing, Scholastic Publishing has just lately let free a couple of of the tales’ key particulars — essentially the most intriguing of which regard characters.
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will characteristic the return of a very acquainted character from Panem: the president-slash-dictator of the Districts of Panem, Coriolanus Snow. That is stunning sufficient data because the character was depicted as a brutal tyrant and the largest of bads in each Collins’ novels and their cinematic variations (by which he was performed with mirthful menace by Donald Sutherland). Much more stunning is that Snow is to be the hero of Collins’ prequel novel. Which means he’ll clearly be on the heart of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes film as effectively, although Sutherland will clearly be re-cast as no quantity of de-aging tech can legitimately make him look 64 years youthful.
As for which different characters could be becoming a member of younger Coriolanus Snow within the movie, we truthfully do not know but. However from having a look at an excerpt from The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes presently obtainable to learn on Leisure Weekly, we will affirm that Dean Highbottom — the madman who first introduced the Starvation Video games to Panem — will characteristic within the story in some way. So too will a couple of new Video games members after they step into the Enviornment to face off in opposition to Snow.
What is the plot of The Starvation Video games prequel film?
Jason Merritt/Getty Pictures
Plot particulars for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes are principally being stored below wraps, nevertheless it appears a lot of the brand new story will comply with Snow’s personal expertise taking part within the Starvation Video games. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is about 64 years previous to the unique The Starvation Video games e book, which suggests we’ll be seeing a teenaged model of Snow lengthy earlier than his downward spiral into the murderous dictator we all know he’ll turn out to be. It additionally means we’ll probably see what units Snow on the trail to remodeling from a hero to the vilest of villains.
Whereas Snow is the point of interest of The Starvation Video games prequel, it seems Collins is most involved with the dystopian world he’ll sooner or later rule. She shared in a press release (through The Related Press) explaining, “With this book, I wanted to explore the state of nature, who we are, and what we perceive is required for our survival. The reconstruction period ten years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days — as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet — provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity.”
As humanity itself was ceaselessly below siege and/or below the microscope within the authentic The Starvation Video games books and movies, it is hardly a shock that Collins would search to revisit these themes in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Nonetheless, it must be fascinating to see what humanity was truly like a couple of many years forward of Katniss’ riot — and extra particularly by way of the eyes of the person she helped overthrow.
