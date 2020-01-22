Hunger Games prequel movie release date, characters and plot

We’re guessing a lot of you’re stunned that extra Starvation Video games tales are on the best way. However the truth stays Suzanne Collins’ books regularly topped the New York Instances bestsellers listing, and spawned a franchise that raked in almost $three billion worldwide. Suffice to say, The Starvation Video games tales have turn out to be a money-making machine through the years, so it is smart that aa new Starvation Video games story is about to hit bookshelves and is on the highway to the large display screen.

As for precisely when The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will hit mentioned massive display screen, its launch date will probably be later slightly than sooner. That is largely as a result of the truth that the brand new e book is not slated to hit cabinets till Might 19, 2020. Whereas it isn’t unusual for a e book to promote theatrical rights previous to being launched — particularly one linked to a blockbuster movie franchise like The Starvation Video games — it is from the norm for a movie to be absolutely in improvement forward of publication. Although Lionsgate is eager to show the Starvation Video games prequel right into a film, it is possible the studio hasn’t achieved a lot precise manufacturing work as of this writing.

That mentioned, Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake did supply a nugget of hope to anxious followers by telling Deadline in June 2019, “We’ve been communicating with her [Collins] during the writing process and we look forward to continuing to work closely with her on the movie.” So it seems like Lionsgate is not less than getting forward of issues by fast-tracking the Starvation Video games prequel film, although we might nonetheless be shocked if The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes hit theaters earlier than 2022.