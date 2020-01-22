Hunt for missing British man, 25, amid fears he was swept into the sea in Ibiza by violent storms

By Rita Sobot In Spain For Mailonline

Revealed: 06:36 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:58 EST, 22 January 2020

Rescue employees in Ibiza are trying to find a British man who could have been swept away through the violent storms that are presently hitting Spain.

The 112 emergency companies within the Balearic Islands have activated the seek for a 25-year-old British nationwide who disappeared on Tuesday within the Portinatx space of ​​the municipality of Sant Joan de Labritja.

The northern a part of Ibiza has been lashed by Storm Gloria, which has brought on an intense swell that has led to the cancellation of all maritime connections from the island.

Rescue employees are looking out the shoreline in Ibiza for a lacking British man who’s feared to have been swept into the ocean throughout heavy storms

Storm Gloria has unfold to Ibiza after lashing the neighbouring island of Mallorca (pictured)

Rescue employees imagine the lacking Brit may have fallen into the ocean.

Diario de Ibiza says the lacking man is likely one of the crew of a ship which docked within the port of Ibiza.

The 112 emergency companies says he went out on a tour of the island on a motorbike. The bike has been present in Cala Portinatx.

The alert was raised by the boat’s captain who known as the emergency service when the person didn’t return.

The search system is being carried out each by land, with brokers of the Civil Guard, Civil Safety and Native Police, and by sea, with a Civil Guard vessel.

One other man can be lacking within the Balearic Islands on account of the freak climate situations.

On Monday, a younger man disappeared while practiced canyoning within the torrent of Na Mora, in an space of ​​the Serra de Tramuntana between Sóller and Escorca . Search work has additionally resumed at the moment.

Storm Gloria is anticipated to convey heavy rains to Catalonia at the moment, rising the chance rivers in areas like Girona may overflow (pictured: a lady enters her dwelling yesterday in Tossa de Mar as foam fills the streets)

Mallorca has been smashed by large waves and one other city crammed with foam as a storm continues to lash Spain, leaving 4 useless and 200,000 with out energy.

Movies yesterday confirmed waves crashing over the seafront partitions and sending water cascading down the road in the direction of buildings in Cala Ratjada on Mallorca.

Whereas within the Costa Brava vacation resort of Tossa de Mar, locals woke as much as the surreal sight of sea foam which had invaded a part of the outdated city. One girl was filmed attempting to get into her home within the resort as much as her waist within the foam.

Storm Gloria is anticipated to convey heavy rains to Catalonia at the moment, rising the chance rivers in areas like Girona may overflow. The Inside Minister has described the storm as ‘distinctive.’