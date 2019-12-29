Hunt for suspected knifeman who ploughed into two policemen in a 4×4 near Camden market

By James Gant For Mailonline

Two policemen have been taken to hospital after a suspected knifeman drove a automotive into them within the early hours of this morning.

They wished to talk to him as they believed he could have been carrying a weapon.

Police mentioned the suspect bought into the white 4×4, with two feminine passengers, earlier than driving in direction of the 2 officers who have been struck earlier than being rushed to hospital.

The surprising incident occurred at 2.30am close to Camden Market in north London.

The 2 Police Constables had tried to talk with the person following stories he was carrying a knife earlier than he bought into the 4×4 and purposely crashed into them.

Paramedics attended and the 2 officers, each males, have been taken to a north London hospital.

However their accidents have been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing and each males have been discharged from hospital earlier as we speak.

The driving force didn’t cease on the scene and made off in direction of Swiss Cottage, north west London.

Det Sgt Toby Reynolds, who’s investigating, mentioned: ‘Discovering the automobile in query is on the centre of our investigation.

‘This white 4×4 may have important harm to its rear so if this description stands out to you then I would like you to inform us.

‘We’re providing help to the 2 officers who’re helping our enquiries.’

He mentioned enquiries are ongoing to hint the motive force and the passengers, however an arrest is but to be made.

Raj Kohli, Police Commander for Camden and Islington, mentioned: ‘Our officers go to work daily to guard Londoners and the various guests to the capital.

‘Final night time, two of those officers tried to hold out a routine cease after considerations have been raised by a member of the general public man had a knife.

‘This man drove a automotive in direction of the officers as a right for what the end result is likely to be. It is just a matter of luck that neither officer suffered much more critical accidents than these they sustained.

‘I’d urge anybody with info to return ahead and communicate with us.’

The driving force of the automotive is described as black, round 6ft, and had a beard. He was sporting black clothes and a ‘beanie’ hat.

The passengers have been described as black girls.

One was sporting excessive heel black boots, a black leather-based jacket and pink skirt, and the opposite was sporting darkish clothes together with an extended skirt and black boots, and had her hair in a ponytail.