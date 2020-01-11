Hunt for vile thugs who shot horse in the face with a NAIL GUN in horrific act of animal cruelty 

A horse was shot within the head with a nail gun in subject close to Radstock, Somerset

Police are interesting for witnesses after a horse was shot with a nail gun in a ‘nasty’ and apparently motiveless assault.

The incident occurred in a subject in Foxcote, close to Radstock in Somerset between four.30pm on December 28 and a couple of.30pm the next day.

Officers had been referred to as after the animal was found to have been shot.

A vet was then referred to as to deal with the animal and eliminated a two-inch-long nail from under the horse’s eye.

The horse has suffered scarring however is now recovering.

PCSO Mike Storey, from the neighbourhood staff, stated: ‘This was a nasty assault on an animal, with no obvious motive.

‘Fortunately incidents of this nature are uncommon, however we might urge horse house owners within the space to be vigilant and report any suspicious exercise to police.’

An RSPCA spokesperson stated: ‘This seems like a horrific and upsetting incident and we urge anybody with info to contact the police as quickly as doable.’

Avon and Somerset Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident in a subject between Inexperienced Avenue and Single Hill subsequent to Wellow Brook to return ahead with any info that could be useful.

Anybody with details about the incident is requested to name 101 and quote reference 5220004702 or contact us by way of our web site right here.