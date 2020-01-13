HUNTER: Accused Canadian killer finds out things tougher in U.S.A.

After I was a child, there was a public service announcement warning dopers to not carry in the event that they deliberate to go abroad.

The easy message: “It’s a lot tougher when you get caught over there.”

Earl Howard, 41, of Belwood — situated close to Orangeville — is discovering this out.

Howard is charged with homicide, arson, homicide conspiracy and a slew of different costs within the capturing loss of life of a Bismarck, N.D., man.

Cops have been tight-lipped up to now however the homicide of Chad Entzel, 42, has all of the earmarks of a love triangle gone bitter.

Entzel’s spouse Nikkisue, 38, can also be charged within the alleged homicide conspiracy.

Cops say the suspected black widow informed them that Howard — a twin U.S.-Canadian citizen — parked two bullets in Chad Entzel.



The useless mans spouse: Nikkisue Entzel, charged within the conspiracy.

A double-barreled shotgun was discovered subsequent to his corpse. One of many shells obliterated his head.

Entzel’s physique was found on Jan. 2 within the smouldering stays of a home fireplace the place he and his bride as soon as lived.

Detectives consider he was killed on Dec. 30 and left to decompose for 3 days earlier than a propane tank was set ablaze.

Howard was arrested Thursday on the Blue Water Bridge connecting Michigan and Sarnia. He waived extradition and was on his approach again to a jail cell on the Nice Plains.

Nikkisue’s bail is ready at $500,000 whereas a North Dakota decide requested for $1 million for Howard.

She allegedly informed investigators that when she arrived residence with Howard, he argued with Chad in one of many bedrooms.

When the Canadian man emerged, he mentioned Entzel was no extra.

The newly-widowed Nikkisue mentioned she moved out on Dec. 30 and was shacking up in a neighborhood motel that Howard was paying for.

Friends are actually asking why Chad Entzel was murdered.



It’s unlikely Nikkisue Entzel is smiling now.

Described as a loyal bowler who performed to win, he toiled by day at a truck components firm.

However it was at Halfway Lanes he got here to life on Monday nights.

“Chad was taken from us way too soon this past week. He was a great person and a great bowler as well. He will be missed, but always in our hearts within the bowling community,” the Bismarck-Mandan chapter of the USA Bowling Congress mentioned on its Fb web page.

Now it’s as much as cops and prosecutors to type out the sordid matter that left a person useless.

On Monday, Burleigh County State’s Legal professional Julie Lawyer requested that Howard be held on a $1 million bond.

The prosecutor famous Howard’s twin citizenship, mentioned it was costly to extradite somebody from Canada.

Through the listening to, Howard insisted he was not a flight danger. No sirree.

Canadian killers and crooks usually warble from the identical courthouse songbook.

And too regularly, they sing that drained tune to a decide who likes that exact golden oldie and so they get sprung.

Generally, they don’t come again a lot to the general public’s consternation and bewilderment. A shrug from the justice system to you, mister.

However the U.S. takes issues like homicide, baby pornography and pedophilia a bit extra critically than their discovered Canadian counterparts.

No, District Decide Bruce Romanick was taking part in from a special jukebox than the one Earl Howard popping quarters into.

One which had a specific favorite from the 1970s.

That tune?

“It’s a lot tougher when you get caught over there.”

[email protected]

@HunterTOSun