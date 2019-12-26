December 26, 2019 | 9:40am

Hunter Biden and his new spouse are nowhere to be seen in Joe Biden’s Christmas household picture.

“May your time with family members be filled with peace, laughter, and pleasure,” the Democratic frontrunner captioned the Christmas Day snap. “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. With love, from my family to yours.”

The festive picture reveals Biden flanked by his spouse Jill, their daughter Ashley and several other of their grandchildren — together with Hunter’s three daughters, Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy.

However noticeably absent are the previous vp’s scandal-scarred son, 49, and his new spouse Melissa Cohen, who’s pregnant with Hunter’s fifth baby.

Joe additionally paid homage to his canine on the vacation, sharing a 47-second video of his lovely pooches, Champ and Main.

“When we say Merry Christmas from the entire Biden family, that means even the dogs,” he tweeted.

Hunter, a recovering crack addict, is at present embroiled in a custody battle with an Arkansas lady, Lunden Alexis Roberts, who says he fathered her baby born in August 2018.

A DNA take a look at later proved her declare with “scientific certainty.”