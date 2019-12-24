December 24, 2019 | 1:23am

Recovering crack addict Hunter Biden owns a house in one of many swankiest neighborhoods in America, it was revealed Monday.

The son of former Vice President Joe Biden shares a ZIP code within the Hollywood Hills with celebrities comparable to Ben Affleck, Christina Aguilera and Halle Berry, in response to paperwork filed in Hunter’s Arkansas paternity case.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom mid-century house is valued at $2.5 million. It sits on the finish of a personal gated drive and features a pool.

Biden, 49, is at present anticipating his fifth baby with 32-year-old spouse Melissa Cohen Biden.

The property was bought on June 19, information present, nevertheless it’s unclear how a lot Biden paid for it.

In the future after the sale, a former Washington, DC, stripper filed a petition for paternity and baby help towards Biden in Arkansas’ Independence County Circuit Court docket.

Lunden Alexis Roberts, 28, says she gave delivery to Biden’s child, “Baby Doe,” in ­August 2018.

Biden initially denied having had intercourse with Roberts, however she filed courtroom papers that mentioned DNA testing proved his paternity “with scientific certainty.”

In response, Biden filed courtroom papers that mentioned he was “not contesting paternity” however wanted extra time to “consult with his ­accountants.”

The Yale-educated legal professional has claimed in courtroom paperwork that he’s been out of a job since Could 2019 and has vital money owed since his divorce in 2017 from Kathleen Buhle, the mom of three of his kids.

Reviews have mentioned Hunter was paid as a lot as $50,000 per 30 days whereas he served on the board of the Ukrainian pure fuel firm Burisma between April 2014 and April 2019.

He submitted an affidavit of monetary means on Dec. 16, however the doc is sealed.

Roberts, in the meantime, launched 5 years’ value of her tax returns and different monetary paperwork to the courtroom. The paperwork listing her as having labored for Hunter and his firm Owasco PC.

That firm is registered on the similar Hollywood Hills handle that courtroom papers listing as Hunter’s handle.

Hunter tied the knot with Melissa, a South African magnificence, on Could 28.

They dwell in Los Angeles, in response to a New Yorker profile of Biden, which mentioned he moved there in 2018, to be able to “completely disappear.”

Hunter’s disappearing act may very well be tough on the Hollywood Hills dwelling — the place almost each room has partitions of floor-to-ceiling glass home windows.

He can be questioned beneath oath at a listening to within the paternity case on Jan. 7, 2020.