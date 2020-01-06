HUNTER: Harvey Weinstein’s pathetic playbook

Harvey Weinstein is swirling down a bathroom bowl crammed along with his personal excrement.

There isn’t a wiggle room on this.

The onetime uber-producer has been made frequent, one devastating accusation at a time.

At one time, oh, they might have bowed to him. A shot on the motion pictures, a modelling contract … and wreck in the event that they spoke one phrase.

Listed below are just a few: Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette, Angie Everhart, Salma Hayek, Heather graham, Lena Headley, Ashley Judd, Sarah Polley and on and on and on.



Actress Rosanna Arquette, in pink, outdoors a Manhattan courthouse. GETTY IMAGES

As he waddled right into a Manhattan courthouse on Monday, wearing a black swimsuit and utilizing a walker, the 67-year-old Pulp Fiction producer seemed overwhelmed.

And quite common.

It was Weinstein’s alleged predatory behaviour that triggered the #MeToo motion exposing cabals of rich and highly effective males sexually harassing and assaulting ladies.

At the same time as he confronted his second of depending on a slew of assault fees in New York Metropolis, prosecutors in Los Angeles filed 4 new intercourse fees in opposition to him.

Los Angeles County District Lawyer Jackie Lacey informed reporters Weinstein has been hit with one felony depend every of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of drive, and sexual battery by restraint.

The costs relate to 2 separate incidents in 2013, when he allegedly raped one feminine, and sexually assaulted one other.

“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them,” Lacey mentioned.

The alleged M.O. was almost all the time the identical: I might help you/crush you, come to my room, have intercourse with me and hold your yap shut.

Weinstein? He has denied all of it.



Who me? Harvey Weinstein leaves a New York courthouse on Monday. GETTY IMAGES

However the pugnacious producer is unlikely to go down with out a battle.

New York journal reported Monday that Weinstein — whose marriage cratered in 2017 in a cesspool of sickening allegations — has a secret plan to show issues round.

His publicist despatched the shiny a 57-page Powerpoint presentation entitled: “The Correct Narrative for Addressing the Harvey Weinstein Case.”

Inside is a treasure trove of filth on the previous Tinseltown titan’s accusers. Texts and photographs comprise his “research team’s” work.

The report allegedly blames activists for influencing a few of Weinstein’s accusers. It mentions “consensual” quite a few occasions, together with “no witnesses”, “no injuries — even scratches.”

Have you ever seen Harvey Weinstein? Throughout from the courthouse in decrease Manhattan, a bunch of Weinstein accusers, together with Arquette and Rose McGowan, demanded that the previous powerbroker be held accountable.

“As we stand here at the beginning of a new year and a new decade, time’s up on sexual harassment in all workplaces,” mentioned Arquette. “And time’s up on the pervasive culture of silence that has enabled abusers like Weinstein.”

Jury choice is anticipated to kick off on Tuesday.

If convicted, Weinstein faces life in jail. No pink carpet, no obsequious therapy from flunkies, no younger ladies to grope.

However ever the consummate leering Hollywood producer, Weinstein reportedly believes in his coronary heart he’s going to kick his walker to the curb and stroll out a free man.

That’s the script he’s demanding. Rewrite, please.

His Powerpoint packing publicity squad has their work reduce out for them.

On the finish of the report, the flacks need us to know “Who Harvey Weinstein is.”

The nice deeds, the profit live shows, making socially woke motion pictures about intercourse assault and the LGBT neighborhood.

Web page 40 of the gush-a-thon intones us all to recollect one factor.

Harvey Weinstein has a “huge heart.”

