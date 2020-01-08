HUNTER: Jeffrey Epstein’s precious passengers in the Vile High Club

The boys had been all there.

Invoice Clinton, Jeffrey Epstein, Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, a purported pimp, and a few intercourse slaves.

They had been all flying on convicted pedophile Epstein’s personal jet, dubbed “Lolita Air,” by black-humoured wags.

Vacation spot: Africa. September 2002.

It’s a surprise Harvey Weinstein wasn’t aboard. And simply the place the hell was freebie-loving Prince Andrew?

And now, the U.Ok. Solar has printed photographs of that journey which had an itinerary that included stops in Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Mozambique and Cape City.



Jeffrey Epstein and the socialite accused of being his sexual procurer, Ghislaine Maxwell.

GETTY IMAGES

Anybody with a modicum of curiosity may need requested: WTF is that this?

Alternatively, possibly they only didn’t care.

Seeing the snapshots, I used to be reminded of James Agee’s well-known e-book of photographs depicting the grinding poverty of tenant farmers within the U.S. south entitled, Now Let Us Reward Well-known Males.

To make certain, these are well-known males. Very.

Right here’s the previous U.S. president cheek-to-cheek with suspected pimp Ghislaine Maxwell. There’s Clinton along with his arm round Epstein’s masseuse and intercourse slave Chauntae Davies. There he’s, smoking a cigar.

Davies is — wink, wink — sporting a pilot shirt.



Andrew caught by convicted little one intercourse offender Jeffrey Epstein, proper.

Whereas there is no such thing as a suggestion the good and good aboard engaged in any wrongdoing, it does elevate one nagging query that received’t go away: How may they not learn about Epstein’s sickening penchant for younger flesh?

“Looking back at these images now it raises a lot of questions about why Bill Clinton was using the plane and what perhaps Jeffrey may have been trying to accomplish by having him around,” Davies informed the U.Ok. Solar, including the previous president was a “perfect gentleman”.

Epstein’s enablers usually used the jet to move underage ladies world wide to fulfill the hedge fund heavyweight’s sexual whims.

Some victims declare Maxwell even organized mile-high orgies for her buddy’s well-heeled friends.

Not one of the males on the African flight, once more, are suspected of any wrongdoing. Clinton has beforehand claimed he was at nighttime about Epstein’s evil machinations.

“Clinton was a great guy on the trip. He’d sit around on the plane with a cigar in his mouth, playing cards between flights,” Davies informed the newspaper.

“I wrote in my journal at the time that I wished he could be president again. He was charismatic and funny and kind and personable. He was a gracious host.”

Little doubt. I’ve met Clinton on various events, as properly, and he’s in my expertise, that man.

But when mates and acquaintances confirmed up at my home and there was a small harem of underage ladies, they’d be asking some onerous questions.

Like, why are these youngsters right here? The place are their mother and father?

Like plenty of others, Prince Andrew claims he knew zip … but when he had, boy oh boy!

When Epstein went down on a toddler prostitution beef in 2008 in Florida, his attorneys — together with the prosecution — stitched collectively a deal that was one of many greatest scams of all time.

At that time, the financier’s dollar-drenched affect reached deep into the corridors of energy.

About these underage ladies Epstein would sexually ravage?

Nothing.

Or as James Agee entitled his illustrated tome on the results of energy, cash and inequity: Now, allow us to reward well-known males.

