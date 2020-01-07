January 6, 2020 | 9:13pm

Pet homeowners in an Idaho city could possibly relaxation simple.

A hunter killed a mountain lion that “attacked and partially consumed” a pet canine close to Cascade, Idaho, on Jan. three. It’s unclear if this lion was liable for one other canine assault that occurred close by a number of days earlier.

The Idaho Division of Fish and Recreation issued a press launch concerning the incident, confirming that the lion liable for no less than one canine assault had been killed.

In early January, a neighbor of the canine’s proprietor found the stays and notified the proprietor and the Valley County Sheriff’s Workplace. Officers responded to the scene, together with a houndsman and an area hunter.

The lion was found close by, the place it was “spooked from a day bed.” After the hounds chased the lion up a tree, it was killed by the hunter. The lion, a younger male, reportedly had porcupine quills caught in its pores and skin close to its mouth and head, which is seemingly widespread for the world.

One other canine was attacked and killed by an unidentified mountain lion on New 12 months’s Eve a couple of mile from the Jan. three assault website. Authorities haven’t confirmed if the identical lion carried out each assaults.

In keeping with the Idaho Division of Fish and Recreation, mountain lion assaults on individuals and animals are uncommon. When lions do assault pets as a meals supply, nevertheless, the division takes the state of affairs very critically as “the risk to human safety is heightened.”