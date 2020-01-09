Husband, 81, left heartbreaking note before shooting dead his dementia-suffering wife

A distraught husband shot useless his dementia-suffering spouse of 60 years to finish her distress, an inquest has been instructed.

John Dunbavand, 81, turned the shotgun on himself after killing Janette, of the identical age, whom he ‘couldn’t bear to see undergo’ any longer.

His heartbreaking letter discovered on the couple’s residence in Northchurch, Hertfordshire, on March 22 learn: ‘The kindest factor is to finish it.’

Hertfordshire Coroner’s Court docket heard how Mr Dunbavand was struggling to manage as his spouse’s sickness spiralled.

The couple’s daughter Susan, 56, hailed her father’s act as ‘a selfless act of affection and devotion’, in response to the BBC.

Particulars of a chilling telephone name from the husband to police on the day of the deaths have been revealed on the inquest.

Solely 5 days earlier than Ms Dunbavand was poised to maneuver right into a care residence, he ‘said he had shot his spouse as a result of she had extreme dementia and that police may discover him within the again backyard as he would shoot himself subsequent,’ the court docket was instructed.

Officers scrambled to the scene the place they found the useless girl, who had been shot within the chest twice, whereas Mr Dunbavand’s physique was sprawled within the backyard.

The Dunbavands had lived of their Northchurch residence £750,000 residence for many years.

Ex-Mayor of Berkhamsted Mrs Dunbavand had loved a protracted and profitable profession in native politics, however neighbours stated she had turn into significantly sick with superior dementia.

One stated: ‘Janette had been actually struggling in current instances. She couldn’t even recognise folks and mates, regardless of having lived within the lane all her life.

‘It should have been tough for them as a pair to manage. It’s actually unhappy however maybe they thought this was the one manner out for them.’

Mrs Dunbavand died in the identical home she was born in. It was constructed by her father, a widely known native builder.

She joined Dacorum borough council in 1985 and retired in 2003 having additionally served as mayor between 1994 and 1995.

She later joined Northchurch parish council, whereas her husband served as a Conservative councillor.

In 2011 Mrs Dunbavand ran a marketing campaign to attempt to cease drivers rushing down her nation lane.

She instructed an area newspaper on the time: ‘I’ve lived in Darrs Lane for all my life and the highway is extraordinarily harmful… it is chock-a-block with visitors going a lot too quick. One thing should be completed.’

A remnant of that marketing campaign was a 30mph visitors signal which was nonetheless connected to the hedge exterior her residence yesterday. The home remained cordoned off final evening.

Mrs Dunbavand was a director of Hertfordshire Constructing Preservation Belief and, till two years in the past, was nonetheless lively as a director of Berkhamsted College Enterprises Restricted. This group promotes the business pursuits of the £30,000-a-year non-public college.

She and her husband have been each eager golfers and loved enjoying at close by Shares Golf Membership effectively into their seventies.

The previous mayor was additionally a horsewoman and would typically experience round close by Northchurch Widespread. She joined the outdated Hertfordshire Hunt within the Fifties.

The couple have been collectively 60 years, having married within the fairly market city of Berkhamsted in 1958.

The Dunbavands had one daughter, Susan, who’s considered residing in Australia, and a son, Robin, 54, who additionally lives on their road.

Police stated they have been known as to the tackle following reviews for the couple’s welfare. Each have been pronounced useless on the scene.

Paying tribute to the couple, a spokesman for Berkhamsted College stated: ‘Each have been valued native politicians, and had served the college as governors. Mrs Dunbavand was additionally an Outdated Berkhamstedian, having attended the college throughout her senior and sixth years.

‘Mr and Mrs Dunbavand will probably be remembered for his or her contribution to each the college and native communities.’