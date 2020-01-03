January 2, 2020 | 10:57pm

Hustler Journal is underneath fireplace of a graphic Christmas card that was despatched to a number of lawmakers that includes an outline of President Trump’s assassination.

The quilt of the cardboard exhibits an illustration of a gunman saying, “I just shot Donald Trump on Fifth Avenue. And no one arrested me.”

The within, nevertheless, exhibits a determine resembling President Trump laying in a pool of blood in the course of a busy road with smiling civilians together with the gunman saying, “Merry Christmas.”

The cardboard provides, “from all of us at Hustler” within the backside nook.

One of many recipients, Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., condemned the cardboard.

“Here’s all you need to know about the radical Left. A young staffer of mine opened this in a stack of holiday mail today. Just imagine if a conservative had distributed such a disgusting and hateful piece about a Democrat. I hope this will be investigated by the @secretservice,” Johnson tweeted.

Mark Zaid, the anti-Trump legal professional who legally represents the whistleblower within the Ukraine scandal, additionally slammed the cardboard.

“This is unacceptable, and clearly I’m no fan of this President. But this absolutely crosses the line and there should be a public apology. Something like this is not a joking matter,” Zaid tweeted.

Hustler Journal confirmed the cardboard’s authenticity to Fox Information however declined to offer additional remark.

The journal’s founder, Larry Flynt, has beforehand expressed animosity in direction of the president. Again in 2017, Flynt and Hustler Journal put a full-page advert in The Washington Submit providing a “$10 million” reward for “information leading to the impeachment and removal of office” of President Trump.

