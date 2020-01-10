Hyderabad Cop Caught Taking Cash, Booze As Bribe In Businessman’s Car

Sub-inspector P Sudheer Reddy was caught accepting bribe from a businessman.

Hyderabad:

A policeman in Hyderabad was arrested on Wednesday after he was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 and two bottles of liquor.

Sub-inspector P Sudheer Reddy and his senior had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a businessman to launch him on what is named a “station bail”. On a grievance, the Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a lure and caught the cop accepting the bribe contained in the businessman’s automobile on the police station within the posh neighbourhood of Jubilee Hills.

The businessman was named in a Rs 34,000 dishonest case filed by a lady who owned a salon, alleging that his spouse had availed magnificence therapies and that the couple didn’t pay for them.

The 2 policemen had reportedly assured the person that they might assist him in settling the case in a Lok Adalat or a individuals’s court docket.

“At Jubilee Hills, we have caught Sudheer Reddy red-handed while accepting the bribe amount and two liquor bottles,” senior police officer Achcheshwara Rao, DSP of the Anti-Corruption Bureau mentioned.

The arrested policeman’s senior Balavantaiah, with whom he spoke to on the telephone earlier than accepting the bribe, has reportedly escaped and the police is in search of him. The 2 cops had negotiated with the businessman and agreed to just accept Rs 50,000.