Hyderabad Encounter: Top Court Defines Power, Duties For Inquiry Panel

The committe will inquire the alleged encounter killing of the 4 accused within the gang-rape and homicide.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court docket has outlined the ability and duties of a three-member fee headed by a former Supreme Court docket choose set as much as inquire into the alleged encounter killing of the 4 accused within the gang-rape and homicide case of a girl veterinarian in Hyderabad.

Fixing the phrases of reference for the fee headed by former SC choose VS Sirpurkar, the court docket stated the panel would go into the circumstances that led to the loss of life of the 4 accused and confirm if any offence has been dedicated within the course.

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant stated if any offence seems to have been dedicated within the course, the accountability of erring officers will likely be fastened.

“To inquire into the alleged incident resulting in the death of four persons on December 6, 2019 in Hyderabad, namely, Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jolu Shiva and Jollu Naveen, who were arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a young veterinary lady doctor, while they were in the custody of police,” the bench stated in its first time period of reference.

Within the second time period of reference for the fee, the court docket stated it could “inquire into the circumstances that led to the death of afore-mentioned four persons and to ascertain as to whether any offence appears to have been committed in the course. If yes, to fix the responsibility of erring officials”.

The order of the court docket was uploaded on the highest court docket web site lately.

The highest court docket additionally fastened the remuneration for the fee.

The chairman will likely be paid Rs 1.5 lakh per sitting and the members Rs 1 lakh, it stated.

The fee, which additionally included former Bombay Excessive Court docket choose Rekha Sondur Baldota and ex-CBI director D R Karthikeyan, will submit its report back to the Supreme Court docket in six months from the primary day of listening to.

The court docket had ordered that the three-member fee will likely be supplied safety cowl by the Central Reserve Police Drive (CRPF).

The fee shall have all the ability beneath the Fee of Inquiry Act for conducting inquiry.

It had stated that the panel will sit at Hyderabad and all of the bills together with for the secretarial employees could be borne by the Telangana authorities.

Additional, the state will render all help required by the fee.

Two petitions have been filed within the Supreme Court docket, one by attorneys G S Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav, and the opposite by advocate M L Sharma, looking for impartial investigation towards the cops concerned within the encounter killing.

The PILs claimed the alleged encounter was “fake” and an FIR ought to be lodged towards the cops concerned.