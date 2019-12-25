Hyderabad pickpocket was a millionaire, paid Rs 30,000 rent every month

This Hyderabad male pickpocket is a millionaire.













A 33-year-old pickpocket, who stayed in a fancy rented residence in Hyderabad, used to shell out Rs 30,00o hire each month and ship his two youngsters to an upmarket worldwide faculty within the metropolis.

The pickpocket, recognized as Thanedar Singh Kushva, made loads of cash from playing, investing within the satta market and cricket betting aside from pickpocketing. He has additionally reportedly hung out in Pune’s Yerawada jail when Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab was an inmate there.

Kushva was nabbed from Hyderabad on Monday (December 25), in accordance with Authorities Railway Police (GRP) at Secunderabad.

Have you learnt this ‘dipper’?

Kushva has been a pickpocket since 2004 He targets victims on long-distance trains He’s believed to have stolen money and jewelry value Rs 2 crore over a time frame He’s additionally concerned in round 400 offences

Kushva reportedly lived in a high-end residence in Chandanagar space and moved there in 2016. Additionally, the annual charge of every of his two youngsters is Rs 2 lakh.

Following his arrest, the GRP retrieved Rs 13 lakh money and gold jewelry value at the least Rs 27 lakh. Officers mentioned that he makes use of an easy-peasy shaving blade to slit pockets of the victims. He additionally stole property value round Rs 20,00zero every journey.

“The accused would get into trains either by buying a ticket of a reserved compartment or travel in an unreserved compartment,” a senior officer instructed English each day TOI. The officer additionally mentioned that Kushva would make it possible for he stole valuables and money value at the least Rs 20,00zero in every journey. He reportedly made some eight such journeys monthly.

Nonetheless, police could not pay money for him since 2015.

Kushva, who hails from Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the Banjara Hills police in 2007 and once more in 2011. Additionally, he’s additionally an accused in a theft case at Vikarabad in 2019.

Just lately, the GRP officers nabbed him after a two-wheeler that Kushva and his confederate Arun used, parked below a flyover. Because the duo returned to select up the two-wheeler, they observed the cops and tried to run following which Kushva was nabbed. Nonetheless, Arun managed to flee.