Hypocricy exposed ! Not Karan Johar, but Kangana Ranaut is now the new ‘flag bearer of nepotism’

Karan Johar had been dealing with the brunt of Kangana Ranaut’s nepotism rant for the previous couple of years. Not simply KJo, however Kangana had not spared anyone from Bollywood. She had overtly launched a conflict towards stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan for being privileged. However it appears just like the tables have turned and Kangana’s hypocricy has lastly been uncovered.

Final yr, Kangana had gone on document to say that she would throw her little one into the ocean when she was given a hypothetical state of affairs if she would assist her little one if he/she desires to be an actor or director.

”If I try this, the opportunity of him being an excellent director can be 50 per cent. If I actually look after him as a mom, I’ll let him discover his personal approach, as a result of he could make an excellent residing out of something, anyplace. But when I would like him to be a rare particular person, I need to throw him into the ocean. He’ll both drown or make it,” Kangana had informed India Right now in an interview.

Furthermore, Kangana Ranaut had additionally cited an actual instance of her brother Akshit Ranaut and the way he had been struggling to grow to be a pilot for the previous 4 years.

“Getting him that job means nothing to me. But to see a great human being rise out of that struggle, every day – through rejection, despair, hopelessness – is what I would really love to see my brother as. For him, there are plenty of options, farming is also one, we have a lot of land back home, that’s how I choose to see life. Life for me is not cheque or money or just badges that we wear,” Kangana had stated.

However ever since Kangana inaugurated her manufacturing home Manikarnika Movies and Akshit took over because the authorized adviser of the corporate, her so-called nepotism debate has fallen flat like a joke. Not simply Akshit, however her sister Rangoli Chandel too has been managing her work within the trade and had been launched as Kangana’s official spokesperson.

Speaking about nepotism, Karan Johar has by no means employed a single particular person from his household. He has been repeatedly belittled for nepotism. However how can he be accused of that? Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Tara Sutaria and the 23-24 new administrators he has launched are usually not even remotely associated to him. Not even one in every of his blood relations works for Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions,” a supply was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

There is not any doubt that Kangana has contradicted her personal statements and her stand about nepotism. So now how Kangana would stay the so-called revolutionary on this so-called ugly internet of Bollywood? She has now made herself, in her personal phrases, ‘the flag bearer of nepotism.’