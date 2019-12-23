Hyun-Jin Ryu, Blue Jays agree to $80 million, 4-year deal, AP source says

Hyun-Jin Ryu is headed north of the border to a Toronto Blue Jays staff in dire want of beginning pitching.

One which was prepared to pay for it, too.

Ryu and the Blue Jays agreed to an $80 million, four-year contract, in accordance with an individual aware of the negotiations. The particular person spoke late Sunday evening on situation of anonymity as a result of the deal was pending a bodily after Christmas and had not been introduced.

Ryu was 14-5 with a significant league-best 2.32 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers final season. He began for the Nationwide League in his first All-Star Sport and completed second in Cy Younger Award voting to New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

The 32-year-old left-hander from South Korea receives a $20 million wage every of the following 4 years, with no signing bonus. His deal raised agent Scott Boras’ complete to greater than a billion in assured contracts — $1,016,500,000 to be precise — for seven gamers eligible without spending a dime company for the reason that begin of November, agreements extending as many as 9 seasons.

Boras beforehand negotiated offers for pitchers Gerrit Cole ($324 million), Stephen Strasburg ($245 million), Dallas Keuchel ($55.5 million) and Tony Watson ($three million); third baseman Anthony Rendon ($245 million) and infielder Mike Moustakas ($64 million).

Toronto is constructing round a promising younger core of hitters, together with three sons of former huge league stars who broke into the majors final season: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio. Trying to encompass them with some confirmed pitching, the Blue Jays are set so as to add Ryu to the highest of a revamped rotation that must also embody newcomers Tanner Roark and Chase Anderson.

Roark signed a $24 million, two-year deal final week with Toronto, which completed fourth within the AL East at 67-95 final season. Anderson, additionally a right-hander, was acquired from Milwaukee final month.

The strikes observe Toronto house attendance declining from practically three.Four million in 2016, when the Blue Jays misplaced within the AL Championship Sequence for the second straight 12 months, to 1.75 million final season — the membership’s lowest since 2010.

Pitching was definitely an issue: No starter received greater than six video games for the Blue Jays this 12 months, and the rotation ranked 22nd out of 30 groups with a 5.25 ERA.

Ryu, who turns 33 in March, spent his first seven years within the majors with the Dodgers after coming over from South Korea and signing a $36 million, six-year contract earlier than the 2013 season. He was efficient the primary two years however sat out the 2015 season and made just one look in 2016 attributable to left shoulder surgical procedure and elbow tendinitis. He additionally missed time in 2017 with accidents to his left hip and foot.

Ryu re-emerged with a 1.97 ERA over 15 begins in 2018 and accepted a $17.9 million qualifying provide from Los Angeles for 2019. He threw 182 2/three innings in 29 begins this 12 months for the NL West champions.

Boras can also be more likely to land profitable offers in free company this winter for outfielder Nicholas Castellanos, and in wage arbitration for a number of stars — together with 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts.

“One hundred and thirty-five people in Boras Corp. work very hard for players,” Boras stated in a textual content message to The Related Press. “Free agency is an achievement few players ever reach, and I am honored to work for these talented players.”

AP Baseball Author Ronald Blum contributed to this report.