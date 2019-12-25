Hyundai Aura vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Comparison; India Prices, Features & Specifications

Hyundai Aura vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire (File Photograph)

Hyundai India lately unveiled the brand new Aura compact sedan that may function a substitute to Xcent when launched. Publish its introduction in Hyundai’s portfolio for the Indian market, the sub4m sedan will tackle the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor and Ford Aspire. The brand new Hyundai Aura sedan is predicated on Grand i10 Nios sporting recent design and enticing options. The South Korean automaker will probably be trying to worth the sedan very competitively as the very fact each Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze maintain sturdy positions within the section. Maruti Ertiga & Maruti Wagon R Crash Take a look at Outcomes Disappointing With Three Stars & 2 Stars Score at 2019 World NCAP.

Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki Dzire turned India’s No. 1 promoting automobile for over a decade with two million clients throughout the nation. Notably, Maruti’s compact sedan holds over 60 p.c of market share within the section. It is very important be aware that Hyundai will proceed to retail Hyundai Xcent as a fleet mannequin together with Hyundai Aura. To deliver extra perception about Hyundai’s Aura sedan, let’s pit it in opposition to the top-selling mannequin within the section – Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Dimensions: On the dimension entrance, the Hyundai Aura measures Three,995mm in total size, 1,680mm in width and 1,520mm in top. The wheelbase of the sedan stands at 2,450mm. Maruti Suzuki Dzire, however, comes with a size of three,995mm, a width of 1,735mm, the peak of 1,515mm and wheelbase of two,450mm.

Engine Specs: Mechanically, the Hyundai Aura sedan will probably be accessible in each petrol and diesel choices, complying with the brand new BS6 norms. The sedan will probably be accessible with two petrol and one diesel engines – 1.2-Litre Kappa petrol, 1.Zero-Litre turbo-petrol and 1.2-Litre Ecotorq diesel motor. The 1.2-litre petrol unit makes 83PS & 113 Nm of energy figures whereas the turbocharged unit is nice for 100 PS & 171 Nm. The oil burner makes 75 PS of energy and 190 Nm of torque. Transmission duties will probably be carried out by a 5-speed guide gearbox as commonplace together with a 5-speed AMT as an possibility.

Nation’s main automaker presents Maruti Dzire in each petrol and diesel choices. The 1.2-litre petrol unit is a BS6 compliant motor whereas the 1.Three-litre engine stays BS4 unit. The petrol engine makes 83PS / 113Nm whereas the diesel unit produces 75PS / 170Nm of energy figures. Each the engines are clubbed with 5-speed guide gearbox as commonplace together with optionally available AMT models. Tata Altroz Launching In India Subsequent Month; To Take On Maruti Suzuki Baleno & Hyundai i20.

Value: Approaching the pricing, Hyundai India will probably be trying to launch the Aura sedan in India with a beginning worth of someplace round Rs 5.5 lakh. The highest-end of the Aura compact sedan is prone to go as much as Rs 9 lakh (All Costs Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Dzire is out there with costs ranging from Rs 5.82 lakh and goes as much as Rs 9.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

Conclusion: It is very important be aware that the compact sedan’s turbocharged petrol model can be an attention-grabbing proposition as soon as launched. Furthermore, the sedan supplied in a number of engine choices offers selection to the shoppers. Nevertheless, one can not deny the truth that Maruti Dzire is the best-selling sedan within the section and it will take one thing thrilling to dethrone Maruti’s main sedan within the section.