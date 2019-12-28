GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
I-70 closed in both directions between Aurora, Limon due to snow
December 28, 2019 at three:23 pm
There isn’t any estimated time of reopening, CDOT mentioned
Interstate 70 has been closed in each instructions east of Denver due to antagonistic climate circumstances, the Colorado Division of Transportation introduced Saturday afternoon.
The closure, at 2:55 p.m., is in place between the Airpark Highway exit close to Aurora and the U.S 24 exit close to Limon.
I-70 EB/WB: Security closure between Exit 292 – US 36; Airpark Highway and Exit 359 – US 24. Closed do to antagonistic circumstances. No estimated time of reopening https://t.co/GqAt3nvNY0
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 28, 2019
