The Colorado Division of Transportation will conduct periodic visitors holds Tuesday on Interstate 70 for rockfall mitigation work.
Motorists can count on delays between 9 a.m. and three p.m. in each instructions between Exit 238: Fall River Street and Exit 239: Idaho Springs, in keeping with CDOT’s visitors alerts on-line.
The company didn’t say how lengthy delays would final.
In late November, rock slides twice closed the interstate close to Idaho Springs, reducing entry to ski resorts within the excessive nation.
I-70 EB/WB: Deliberate closure between Exit 238 – Fall River Rd and Exit 239 – Idaho Springs. Periodic visitors holds between the hours of 9AM and 3PM for rockfall mitigation. Count on delays. https://t.co/3rG15T8Ego
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 7, 2020
