Courtesy Colorado Division of Transportation Cleanup continues alongside westbound Interstate 70 following a rock slide close to Idaho Springs on Nov. 29, 2019.

The Colorado Division of Transportation will conduct periodic visitors holds Tuesday on Interstate 70 for rockfall mitigation work.

Motorists can count on delays between 9 a.m. and three p.m. in each instructions between Exit 238: Fall River Street and Exit 239: Idaho Springs, in keeping with CDOT’s visitors alerts on-line.

The company didn’t say how lengthy delays would final.

In late November, rock slides twice closed the interstate close to Idaho Springs, reducing entry to ski resorts within the excessive nation.