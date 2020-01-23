GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
X
Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at Vail Move after a semitrailer crash, the Colorado Division of Transportation stated in a tweet.
Drivers ought to keep away from the realm and might count on delays, CDOT stated.
Photos from the transportation division present the cab of the truck spilling its contents onto the aspect of the snowy freeway.
I-70 westbound Vail Move is closed do to crash. Please keep away from the realm and count on delays. @ColoradoDOT @CSP_Eagle @SummitCountyOEM pic.twitter.com/KDmMa6BqqG
— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) January 23, 2020
Add Comment