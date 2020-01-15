“I Agree!”: Tweets Donald Trump On Boris Johnson’s “Trump Deal” Remark

Donald Trump agreed with Boris Johnson on his “Trump Deal” tweet (File)

US President Donald Trump stated he agreed with a remark by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “Trump deal” ought to exchange the Iran nuclear deal.

“Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, @BorisJohnson, stated, ‘We should replace the Iran deal with the Trump deal,'” Trump stated in a posting on Twitter late on Tuesday. “I agree!”

Johnson, who has praised Trump as an important dealmaker, referred to as on Tuesday for the president to switch the Iranian nuclear cope with his personal new pact to make sure the Islamic Republic doesn’t get an atomic weapon.

