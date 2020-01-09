‘I am not a virgin either’: Nehha Pendse’s sharp reaction to husband’s two failed marriages and kids

Neha Pendse, Shardul Singh Bayas at their sangeet ceremonyInstagram

Finest recognized for her small stint in Bigg Boss 12, Nehha Pendse lately received married to long-time beau Shardul Singh Bayas. It was a conventional Maharashtrian marriage ceremony and was attended by the couple’s shut family and friends in Pune on January 5, 2020. Quickly after the marriage, studies of Nehha’s husband being married twice earlier began making information.

Shardul’s earlier marriages

Speaking about his earlier marriages, Nehha had instructed Spotboye, “Yes, Shardul has had 2 marriages and has two lovely daughters, one each from his previous shaadis. As I told you yesterday, he hadn’t hidden anything from me. I knew about it, much before I got married to him. And think of it, so what if he had married twice before he married me? Life doesn’t stop. Shardul does the balancing act very well. It’s all very positive.”

Speaking about how they met and the friendship was marriage, Pendse had revealed, “He was very serious. But the thing is I was not in that frame of mind. I had experienced very bad breakups in the past. So I was like kaam se kaam rakhte hai. But what I really liked about him was in the second or third meeting itself, he said it bang on that ‘I want to date you and know you better’. I said, ‘Listen, we don’t know each other and I don’t believe in dating. I’m 35. I’m not a 20- something who’ll be like ‘Dekhte hai, let’s see how it goes,” Nehha mentioned.

‘I’m not a virgin both’

Nonetheless, when extra questions have been raised on why would she select somebody who had two failed marriages and even youngsters from earlier marriages, Nehha misplaced her cool and instructed TOI, “Why are people talking about Shardul being a divorcee? It’s not that I am a virgin either. I appreciate the fact that he took chances with women he was in love with, unlike in my case where the men disappeared just when the relationship could have culminated into marriage. At least, Shardul is not commitment-phobic.”

Additional speaking about him being married earlier, she mentioned, “I salute him for his undying faith in the institution of marriage. It is easy to not believe in it after two failed marriages. That shows that he is a man of substance unlike those who fear the idea of getting married. I also feel that if a marriage is not working out, one should end it rather than drag on.”

We hope the couple stays away from all of the negativity and trolling and want the newlywed couple a contented ever after!