I ate poison: Rashami Desai revisits her dark past on Bigg Boss 13

Regardless of how courageous and outspoken Rashami Desai may seem to her followers immediately, the actress has had her share of perils and trauma in her adolescence. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant lately disclosed that she as soon as tried suicide at a younger age.

Rashami acquired candid on the present when acid assault survivor Laxmi Agarwal paid a go to to the Bigg Boss 13 home to advertise Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Chhappak’ which relies on her life. The ‘Udaan’ actress shared that after she was taunted being a lady and it’s a burden on her household, which pushed her to aim the tragic step.

Rashmi Desai throws gentle on her previous

“I belong to a poor family, rather belonged to. I was often taunted for being a girl and my mom had to struggle a lot. ‘Kaha ladki paida ho gayi, bahut manhoos hai, iski wajah se paise kam hote hai.’ (Why did we have a girl? She is jinxed, we are short of money because of her.) Even my education was questioned and I began feeling that it was a crime to be a girl,” the 33-year outdated revealed.

To take her personal life, Rashami had consumed poison following which known as up her aunt and informed what she had finished.

“That is when I committed a mistake, I ate poison and called up my aunt to tell her. I did not know my worth, I just knew I am a girl and a burden on my family. I was admitted to a hospital and came out fine soon. Ever since, a lot of people tried to break me, irritate me but I never gave up,” she added.

Vishal Aditya Singh reveals he was molested

She wasn’t the one one who made public her darkish secret however Vishal Aditya Singhtoo opened up an unlucky chapter from his previous. Vishal revealed that he had been molested by three males when he was simply 9. Whereas he did not had the audacity to talk up at first, the actor credited Arti Singh for pushing him to open up.

“Love you, Arti. Reason ho bahut bada bolne ka, jo abhi bolne jaa raha hoon. Molest hua hoon bachpan mein, 2-3 logon se. (You are the reason behind me revealing what I am going to say now. I have been molested as a child, by 2-3 people),” he mentioned.

When Vishal shared the incident along with his father, he obtained a beating from him. “I have hatred for men, I could never talk about it. When I told Papa, he beat me up. I could not talk about it the second time,” he added.

Not as soon as, not twice, however Vishal needed to undergo this trauma thrice, he disclosed following which he began fearing folks.

“I could not trust my father because he beat me up when I named the person who saw it all happen. I could not study. I closed myself, like a room,” the actor defined.

As destiny might need deliberate, Vishal apparently developed braveness and battered those who as soon as harassed him.

“I won’t lie. When I was 17-18 years old, I beat two of them. People kept asking me why I was doing so but I only was said they will tell themselves. Of course they did not,” he shared.