“I Challenge Rahul Gandhi To Utter 10 Lines On Citizenship Law”: JP Nadda

“I challenge Rahul Gandhi to speak ten lines on the CAA”: Rahul Gandhi (File Picture)

Panaji:

BJP nationwide working president JP Nadda on Friday challenged Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to utter 10 traces to explain the Citizenship (Modification) Act or CAA, after which clarify his opposition to the brand new citizenship legislation in two traces.

“I challenge Rahul Gandhi to speak ten lines on the CAA. And in two lines, spell out his opposition,” Mr Nadda informed a pro-CAA rally in Goa capital Panaji.

“I feel pity on their thought and knowledge. The Congress, the NCP, which have such a long history… this is what their leaders have been reduced to that they do not know what CAA is!” he mentioned.

The highest BJP chief additionally mentioned that the Act, which has stroked controversy in a number of elements of the nation, was meant for giving citizenship and never taking it away and accused the Opposition of making an attempt to create confusion and mis-perception concerning the CAA.

