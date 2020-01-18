‘I don’t eat seafood!’ Joan Collins announced as we sat down to eat… ‘Except caviar, obviously.’

THURSDAY, JANUARY 2

Gavin & Stacey made a surprising TV comeback after ten years, with 17 million viewers tuning in on Christmas Day to look at my outdated mate James Corden crew up once more with writing and on-screen associate Ruth Jones.

Curiously, a 3rd star of the present, Mathew Horne, spent a lot of the build-up to the long-lasting comedy’s eagerly awaited return savagely attacking me in interviews.

Requested by The Guardian ‘Which living person do you most despise and why?’, he replied: ‘Piers Morgan, and I don’t assume I must say why.’

Then he advised The Instances: ‘I dislike Piers Morgan and everything he stands for.’

I don’t know a lot about Mr Horne, whose profession plummeted into stagnant oblivion on the similar price as Corden’s sky-rocketed into world superstardom.

This triggered such stress between them that Horne refused to look on my Life Tales present with Corden in 2011, to pay tribute to his former colleague.

Since then, the ‘politically active’ actor appears to have spent most of his time spewing livid socialist bile on Twitter and holds a visceral hatred for any journalists who don’t share his Corbynista world view.

After the latest election outcome didn’t go the way in which he hoped, Horne viciously attacked the BBC’s fantastically skilled and impeccably neutral political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, in an abusive 2am rant, blaming her for Labour’s loss.

‘I really wish I loved myself as much as you Laura,’ he sniped. ‘Resign, you disingenuous plopcarpet.’

Then, as individuals reacted with outrage, he spat: ‘I’m leaving this unfathomable nation.’

Horne deleted these tweets the following day, presumably when he’d sobered up and apologised. Nevertheless it stated all you have to learn about him, and evidently, sadly he hasn’t left the nation.

You couldn’t meet a nicer, extra first rate individual than Ms Kuenssberg.

Nor might you meet a extra repellent little berk than Mr Horne… and I don’t assume I must say why.

FRIDAY, JANUARY three

I’ve signed a brand new two-year take care of ITV to proceed internet hosting Good Morning Britain, and current two extra sequence of Life Tales.

For the latter I’ve already began attempting to steer high long-term targets to submit themselves lastly to my interrogation.

Sir Bob Geldof is one – what an incredible life he’s led – however after I ran into him at a celebration a number of weeks in the past, he was firm in his refusal to succumb to my advances. ‘Come on Bob, the time is right,’ I beseeched.

After I ran into Sir Bob Geldof (above) at a celebration a number of weeks in the past, he was firm in his refusal to succumb to my advances and seem on Life Tales

‘No Morgan, the time is not ****ing right!’ he bellowed, albeit with an enormous grin. ‘The time will NEVER be ****ing right to do your ****ing show!’

‘Why not?’

‘Because, and I hate to ****ing admit this to your face, you’re too ****ing good a journalist and can get me to say stuff I don’t need to say! So cease ****ing asking me!’

On condition that Geldof has spent his complete life efficiently refusing to take no for a solution, usually in opposition to apparently insurmountable odds, I’ll maintain attempting. Although we could need to get further batteries for our expletive bleep machine if he ever agrees.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 5

I realized right now I used to be the 15th-most Googled factor in Norwich final 12 months – beating ‘ed sheeran ipswich’ (geography clearly isn’t a robust level up there) at No 17, ‘game of thrones’ at No 18, and even ‘chinese takeaway norwich’ at No 19. The revelation that extra individuals in Norwich looked for details about me final 12 months than Chinese language takeaways could also be my best achievement.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 7

Labour management candidate Jess Phillips seemed slightly queasy when she sat down throughout a business break for an interview on Good Morning Britain. ‘You OK?’ I requested.

‘No,’ she replied. ‘I feel like vomiting.’

‘Oh no,’ exclaimed Susanna, ‘what’s introduced that on?’

‘I’m undecided,’ Phillips stated, ‘but it might be your co-host.’

‘Me?’ I queried. ‘What have I done?’

‘Piers,’ she replied, ‘I don’t know easy methods to break this to you… however you make individuals sick.’

THURSDAY, JANUARY 9

Talking of issues that make you sick, Greggs has unveiled its newest vegan rip-off on the general public – a ‘Vegan Steak Bake’ that, after all, isn’t a steak as a result of a steak is particularly meat- or fish-related.

The corporate’s boss, Roger Whiteside, has personally thanked me for my assist in driving gross sales of their vegan sausage rolls so excessive by mocking them that he’s now been in a position to give workers a £7 million bonus. ‘It’s all all the way down to Piers!’ he chortled. ‘He reawakened people!’

Compounding my discomfort, British YouTube comic Alizee Yeezy launched an express X-rated ‘novella’ about me having intercourse with a Greggs vegan sausage roll.

As ‘Piers Morgan’s Vegan Lover’ went viral, she defined: ‘Piers is always banging on about vegan sausage rolls, so I thought, why doesn’t he simply marry one or **** one?’ Phrases, and this doesn’t occur fairly often, fail me.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 10

Dinner with the irrepressible Dame Joan Collins at Robin Birley’s swanky new Oswald’s Membership in Mayfair.

‘I don’t eat seafood!’ she introduced as we perused the menu. Pause. ‘Well, apart from caviar, obviously.’

Later, because the wine flowed and the indiscreet chatter about all the things from Meghan Markle to Harvey Weinstein intensified, her husband Percy all of the sudden introduced: ‘I was sexually harassed by a major Hollywood star.’

The entire desk fell immediately silent in open-mouthed shock, together with his spouse.

‘WHAT?’ exclaimed Joan, incredulously.

Percy chuckled: ‘It’s true. Nevertheless it’s OK, I nonetheless married you.’

As we left, after a pleasant meal, two canine launched themselves at Dame Joan on the pavement. ‘GET OFF ME!’ she commanded.

And so they did. Even canines know to not mess with Dame Joan.