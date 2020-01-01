“I Don’t See That Happening”: Donald Trump On War With Iran

“I like peace,” Donald Trump stated earlier than heading into New 12 months’s celebrations.

Palm Seashore, United States:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday stated he doesn’t foresee a struggle with Tehran after pro-Iranian demonstrators stormed the US embassy in Iraq.

“I don’t see that happening,” Trump stated at his vacation retreat in Florida when a reporter requested about the opportunity of struggle with the Islamic republic.

“I like peace,” the president stated earlier than heading into New 12 months’s celebrations.

The president spoke after Protection Secretary Mark Esper stated that round 750 troops from a speedy response unit of the 82nd Airborne Division are ready to deploy over the following a number of days to the Center East.

The US had already flown a speedy response workforce of Marines into Baghdad to bolster its embassy after the assault Tuesday, which left smoke and flames rising from the compound’s entrance and additional heightened pressure between Tehran and Washington.

US officers stated there have been no plans to evacuate the mission, and no US personnel had been reported injured.

The US reinforcements “got in there very quickly,” Trump stated.

“I think it’s been handled very well.”

He added that “this will not be a Benghazi,” a reference to an assault in 2012 by radical Islamists on the US consulate in Benghazi, Libya. 4 Individuals had been killed contained in the smoke-clogged constructing together with the ambassador, Chris Stevens.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)