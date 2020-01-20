“I feel entirely spent” – Queen are getting their very own £5 coin

Queen are set to be the face of a brand new £5 coin, making them the primary band ever to be honoured on a UK forex.

Accessible from right this moment (January 24), the design is the primary in The Royal Mint’s new ‘Music Legends’ assortment.

Learn extra: Queen: 20 belongings you most likely by no means knew about Bohemian Rhapsody

The coin commemorates all 4 members of the band by way of the portrayal of every member’s instrument, with the Bechstein grand piano – which the late Freddie Mercury performed on ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ – that includes on the high of the coin. You’ll be able to view the coin under.

Credit score: Queen

The group’s brand is positioned on the centre of the design and is underscored by the singer’s signature mic stick.

Brian Could’s ‘Red Special’ guitar – which he nonetheless performs utilizing an previous sixpence to provide his distinctive sound – additionally options alongside John Deacon’s Fender Precision Bass whereas Roger Taylor’s Ludwig bass drum is embellished with the Queen crest, because it appeared within the band’s early days.

In a press release Could, mentioned: “This is a big ‘Who could have imagined it?’ moment for us. When we began as Queen, even the first rung of the ladder to recognition seemed remote and unreachable. To have our band recognised and our music celebrated in this way is very touching – a real honour.”

Taylor added: “Marvellous, all this fuss over our band. I feel entirely spent.”

The commemorative cash are priced at £13 for an uncirculated coin proper as much as £2,100 for a gold proof coin. You should buy them right here.

In the meantime, Queen are performing a profit live performance for Australian bushfire reduction at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on February 16, alongside Alice Cooper, okay.d. lang, Olivia Newton-John, Daryl Braithwaite and John Farnham.