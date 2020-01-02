“I Have Been Detained At Home”, Says Mehbooba Mufti’s Daughter, Cops Deny

Iltija Mufti, Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter, has claimed she has been detained at her dwelling in Srinagar

Srinagar:

Iltija Mufti, daughter of detained PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, claimed at this time she too had been detained. Ms Mufti alleged Srinagar Police stopped her from leaving her residence to go to the grave of her grandfather – two-time former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. Ms Mufti made the same declare in August final 12 months, shortly after her mom, together with two different former Chief Ministers – the Nationwide Convention’s Farooq Abdullah and his son, Omar Abdullah – was amongst a whole lot of politicians detained by the centre in August after it controversially withdrew particular standing to Jammu and Kashmir underneath Article 370.

“I wanted to go to the mausoleum of my grandfather for his fourth death anniversary (January 7). I sent my personal security officer and driver to seek permission from the authorities, but it was denied,” Ms Mufti, a Particular Safety Group (SSG) protectee, was quoted by information company IANS.

Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s grave is within the Bijbehara space of Anantnag district, which is round 60 kilometres from Srinagar.

“I have been detained at home and not allowed to move anywhere,” she advised information company PTI, including, “Is it a crime for a granddaughter to visit her grandfather’s grave? Do they think I’m going to organise stone-pelting or protests there?”

She has accused the federal government and the police of being “arrogant” and has alleging “they do not want peace in the Valley”.

Barricades have been erected round Gupkar Highway in Srinagar, which ends up in the ‘Fairview’ residence that belongs to Ms Mufti and her mom. Reporters weren’t allowed to go; the highway was solely opened for safety personnel and residents.

Mehbooba Mufti, who had earlier been held at ‘Chashmashahi’, was shifted to a authorities bungalow on MA Highway final month after her daughter stated she was affected by extreme chilly climate.

Ms Mufti’s declare of detention has been denied by the police.

“We have to keep in mind that she is an SSG protectee who has to take police clearance before visiting anywhere,” Munir Khan, Extra Director Normal of Police (Legislation and Order), advised PTI, including, “(maybe) Ananantnag district administration did not give clearance for her visit”.

In August final 12 months Ms Mufti launched an audio message claiming she had been barred from leaving her dwelling. She had additionally written to Dwelling Minister Amit Shah, saying she had been “threatened with dire consequences” if she spoke to the media once more.

Iltija Mufti has been fiercely vital of the centre since its contentious determination on Article 370. In September she started working her mom’s Twitter account and has been tweeting usually since.

In November she hit out at Srinagar Police for allegedly manhandling three leaders – Sajjad Lone, Shah Faisal and Waheed Para – whereas shifting them to the MLA Hostel as a result of their earlier detention centre lacked correct heating for Kashmiri winters.

Ms Mufti’s declare of detention comes lower than every week after the discharge of 5 Kashmiri politicians – Ishfaq Jabbar and Ghulam Nabi Bhat from the Nationwide Convention, and Bashir Mir, Zahoor Mir and Yasir Reshi from the Peoples Democratic Get together. Two others – the PDP’s Dilawar Mir and Ghulam Hassan Mir of the Democratic Get together Nationalist – have been launched on November 25.

Political leaders in Jammu have been launched in October, two months after they have been taken into custody.

With enter from PTI, IANS