I-League: Gokulam Kerala Move To 4th Spot After 3-1 Win Over East Bengal

Gokulam Kerala FC placed on a wonderful present in entrance of 9000-odd Crimson and Golds supporters by overwhelming East Bengal Three-1, led by their charismatic captain, Marcus Joseph on the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani on Wednesday. With the win, Gokulam Kerala ended their three-match winless run and have now risen to the fourth spot within the factors desk with 10 factors from six video games. Gokulam Kerala entered the match with six new gamers within the beginning line-up after going through two suspensions within the final match towards Chennai Metropolis FC. Then again, Alejandro Menendez, the East Bengal gaffer made solely two modifications.

The match began on a really optimistic be aware for the house aspect as a thunderous left foot lengthy distance shot from Juan Mera Gonzalez was barely tipped by the Gokulam Kerala keeper because the ball hit the publish to exit for a nook within the fourth minute.

Mera was wanting in scintillating type as he was once more within the thick of issues with a ball into the field which was miscued by Andre Ettienne however there have been no takers for the looping ball and the scoreline remained unscathed with 13 minutes being performed.

Despite the early possibilities, the East Bengal defence was wanting shaky and shortly a double save by the host goalkeeper saved the house staff from a significant scare. The aid was shortlived as within the 21st minute, Naocha Singh discovered Henry Kisekka free within the field with an ideal reducing move. Kisekka faked a defender and netted house the primary for the guests.

The Crimson and Gold did not again down. A set-piece by the captain, Lalrindika Ralte from simply outdoors the field discovered the header of Asheer Akhtar. Akhtar’s header, which ricocheted off the publish, fell to Kassim Aidara who tapped the ball in to stage the rating within the 27th minute.

Crimson and Golds had been now wanting sharp however their good run was short-lived, as a blunder by Marti Crespi within the dying moments of the half resulted within the Spaniard hanging the ball into his personal internet.

The primary half ended with the guests going into the tunnel with a one-goal benefit.

After the breather, East Bengal had been dominating possession of their quest for the equaliser however nothing appeared to be working for the hosts.

Gokulam Kerala’s captain Marcus Joseph, within the 56th minute, hammered from a distance straight on the keeper. 9 minutes later, it was Kisekka as soon as once more whose move set Joseph free for Gokulam Kerala and the highly effective shot that adopted was spilt by the keeper and on the rebound, the prolific striker did not make a mistake to place their third objective in.

East Bengal, after the third objective, had been wanting a bit disarrayed and in need of concepts and Gokulam Kerala noticed it off till the ultimate whistle to earn a well-deserved victory.

Marcus Joseph of Gokulam Kerala FC walked away with one other Hero of the Match award for his exploits on the pitch.

Gokulam Kerala FC will now journey to Ludhiana to play towards Punjab FC on Monday of their subsequent fixture whereas East Bengal will sq. off towards cross-city rivals Mohun Bagan on the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.