I-League: Mohun Bagan Thrash Neroca To Extend Lead On Top Of The Table

Mohun Bagan registered an emphatic Three-Zero victory away from residence towards Neroca FC on the Khuman Lampak Stadium on Thursday to increase their lead on the prime of the desk to 6 factors in an I-League encounter. Nongdamba Naorem broke the impasse within the 27th minute earlier than creating the second purpose for Papa Diawara within the 53rd minute. Substitute Komron Tursunov added the third, deep into stoppage time, to seal the deal for the Mariners.

Neroca had their first crack at purpose, towards the run of play within the 16th minute, when a Marvin Phillip goal-kick discovered Boubacar Diarra, who chested it down properly and after seeing Bagan keeper Sankar Roy off his line, went for glory from the half-way line. His effort gently nestled the highest of the web, leaving Sankar a relieved man.

With Mohun Bagan clearly operating a one-way site visitors at this level, Neroca had began placing extra males within the field, making it more difficult for Vicuna’s males to penetrate the ultimate third.

Nongdamba Naorem, with two orange shirts closing him down, launched the ball to Joseba Beitia. With the ball at his ft, the Spaniard now had all the eye, which gave Naorem the time he wanted to make the run contained in the field. Beitia flicked it in the direction of Dhanachadra Singh who had learn Naorem’s run, and squared it again to him.

With three defenders closing him down, and Marvin Phillip making himself massive and committing to the trigger, Naorem outsmarted everybody and gently toe-poked it previous the close to put up as an alternative, ending off the transfer he had began to present his facet a well-deserved lead within the 27th minute.

Within the 42nd minute, Moiranghthem Meitei dealt with the ball simply outdoors the sting of his field and conceded a free-kick within the course of. It was Diawara who stepped up, and his thunderbolt of an try flashed throughout purpose however Marvin Phillip acquired a powerful proper hand and parried it away from rapid hazard.

The league leaders went in at half-time, being firmly within the driving seat and did not miss a beat even after the break.

Within the 53rd minute, it was Naorem once more and this time, he left Dhananjoy Singh scrambling throughout, along with his deft feints and with one good swap of the ball to his stronger proper foot, he delivered a calculated cross that appeared to drift ceaselessly earlier than it discovered Diawara, utterly unmarked, for Mohun Bagan’s second purpose of the day.

Neroca didn’t pose any actual menace in any respect, because the league leaders closed in on one other victory. Regardless of being up by two objectives, they have been hungry for extra and made no mistake in including one other purpose within the fourth minute of stoppage time.

The league leaders stay forward of the chasing pack, taking their tally to twenty factors whereas Neroca drop to ninth within the standings.