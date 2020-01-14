I-League: Neroca Register Narrow 1-0 Win Over Real Kashmir

Neroca FC registered a hard-fought 1-Zero victory over Actual Kashmir FC on the Khuman Lumpak Stadium on Tuesday. Boubacar Diarra scored the winner of the match within the 62nd minute. Neroca FC head coach Reward Raikhan, seemingly determined for a change in fortunes, made wholesale adjustments to his line-up for the I-League conflict. Dhananjoy Singh and Roshan Singh began on the again, whereas Imran Khan and Siam Hanghal shaped the pivot within the midfield. Varun Thokchom and Pritam Singh began on the flanks, with Boubacar Diarra and Zico Sekle spearheading the assault.

David Robertson made only a solitary change to his aspect, with Farhan Ganie beginning forward of Altamash Sayed, with the rest of his Four-5-1 remaining unchanged.

Neroca kicked-off the proceedings, wanting to attract first blood and within the seventh minute got here near doing so when a Siam Hanghal set-piece on the correct flank wasn’t handled correctly contained in the field. This allowed Taryk Sampson a crack on the purpose on the sting of the six-yard space, however the younger defender didn’t hold his composure and fired large a lot to Kashmir goalkeeper Tempa Lachenpa’s reduction.

It was Hanghal once more, within the 10th minute, when he crafted an inch-perfect cross into the field for Diarra who had a free header on purpose from barely a few yards out however who missed an absolute sitter letting Kashmir off the hook as soon as once more.

The guests had their first try on purpose within the 17th minute, when a scramble within the Neroca field led to the ball falling to Gnohere Krizo, who pulled the set off from point-blank vary however Neroca have been bailed by a shocking save from their skipper Marvin Devon Phillip.

Actual Kashmir had one other golden alternative within the 34th minute when a Mason Robertson supply discovered Krizo unmarked, however the probability went begging as he headed over the bar with the purpose gaping large.

Reward Raikhan’s males had one other probability to interrupt the impasse, this time within the first minute of first-half stoppage time, when Diarra was by way of on purpose and with solely the keeper to beat, fired his shot straight at him leaving the 2 groups degree on the break.

The Snow Leopards got here out within the second half with extra intent and had the higher of the opening exchanges, which led to them coming shut with Krizo within the combine but once more, who did properly to get to the top of a Kallum Higginbotham cross, forcing Devon Phillip into making an excellent fingertip save.

Nonetheless, it was Neroca who broke the impasse within the 62nd minute when a Pritam Singh cross was replied to with a looping header from Diarra which left Lachenpa back-pedalling and helpless because the Khuman Lumpak stadium erupted in celebration.

David Robertson’s aspect stored pushing exhausting and continued to threaten by way of set-pieces. Within the 81st minute, Mason Robertson confirmed his athletic prowess and pulled off a diving header which might make any ahead proud, to get to the top of a Higginbotham nook, however Devon Phillip wasn’t in any temper to let something previous him, pulling off one more beautiful save.

The referee blew for full-time, as Neroca registered their second win of the marketing campaign, climbing to sixth within the desk with eight factors, whereas Actual Kashmir’s woes continued, dropping to tenth with six factors.

Courtesy of his excellent show between the sticks, Neroca skipper and custodian Marvin Devon Phillip was adjudged to be the Man of the Match.