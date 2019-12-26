I-League: Real Kashmir Beat Chennai City To Register First Win Of Season

Actual Kashmir FC registered their first win of the I-League season as they went on to defeat defending champions Chennai Metropolis FC 2-1 on the TRC Floor in Srinagar on Thursday. Danish Farooq gave the hosts the lead earlier than Bazie Armand doubled their benefit. Syed Suhail Pasha pulled one again for the guests, however the Snow Leopards held on to bag all three factors. Again in entrance of their Srinagar devoted, it was Kashmir who kicked-off the proceedings, being firmly within the driving seat. The primary opening of the match arrived within the seventh minute, when a cross from Kallum Higginbotham discovered Mason Robertson, who tried an audacious chip over Nauzet Garcia Santana, however the Chennai custodian confirmed fast reflexes to disclaim him.

Within the 13th minute, some good footwork by Danish Farooq, adopted by an beautiful rabona flick along with his weaker foot put Higginbotham by down the precise. The Englishman bulldozed his method into the six-yard field and handed it throughout purpose for Mason Robertson to faucet it into an open internet, however the ever so dependable Scot made a complete hash of it, flicking it over as a substitute which once more fell to a lurking Bazie Armand and to everybody’s shock, he missed the goal too.

The impasse was damaged within the 22nd minute when an beautiful set-piece supply from Higginbotham discovered Danish Farooq within the field, who waved off his marker and made simply the precise contact along with his head, to offer Actual Kashmir the lead by a scientific header. Santana obtained a hand to it, however the sheer venom within the header took it previous him.

The hosts then doubled their lead within the 27th minute. But once more, it was Higginbotham who was concerned within the combine. He minimize inside on the left, which created some house for him to ship one other immaculate supply into the eighteen field and Bazie Armand was on the proper place and on the proper time to soar the very best and head it into the highest nook, leaving Santana stranded between the sticks.

Kashmir nearly added a 3rd within the 39th minute, when Mason Robertson was by but once more and with Roberto Eslava on his toes, he took it previous the Chennai skipper and fired throughout purpose aiming for the far publish, nevertheless it sailed inches huge, a lot to Akbar Nawas’ aid as Actual Kashmir headed into half-time with a two-goal cushion.

Chennai Metropolis got here out within the second half, understanding very effectively that they should pull one again sooner quite than later.

The guests put their half-time workforce speak into observe after they diminished the deficit within the 48th minute. A cheeky again flick by Pravitto Rajju generated simply the precise elevation for Jockson Dhas to go it previous Phurba Lachenpa within the Kashmir purpose to deliver the sport proper again within the steadiness.

Regardless of Chennai’s newfound surge, it was Kashmir nevertheless who appeared likelier to attain the following purpose.

Within the 68th minute, the sport ought to have been put to mattress however Loveday Okechukwu, who was fully unmarked did not faucet in one other Higinbotham set-piece, blasting it excessive and huge.

Within the closing levels of the sport, the guests did not sew collectively any actual menace because the Snow Leopards held on to register their first win of their Hero I-League marketing campaign, duly rewarding the Srinagar aficionados who braved the chilly to get firmly behind their workforce.

The win takes Actual Kashmir to seventh place within the I-League standings with 5 factors, whereas the defending champions drop to eighth place with the identical tally, however with an inferior purpose distinction.