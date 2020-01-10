I-League: Real Kashmir FC Hold Punjab FC To 1-1 Draw At Home

Actual Kashmir FC made a powerful comeback within the second half to play out a 1-1 draw towards former champions Punjab FC of their dwelling I-League match on Friday. The ‘Snow Leopards’ equalised within the 62nd minute by means of Gnohere Krizo in entrance of a partisan crowd of eight,500 spectators after Makan Chothe had given Punjab FC the lead within the 21st minute on the TRC floor. After Thursday’s draw, Punjab FC are positioned third on the desk with 10 factors from seven video games.

Actual Kashmir FC remained at eighth with six factors from 5 matches. This was Actual Kashmir’s third dwelling match on the trot.

The match was a narrative of two halves as the primary belonged to the guests who loved a 62 per cent possession of the ball, whereas the second belonged to the house facet.

Each the groups have been trying to achieve an early benefit and Punjab FC took the lead after 21 minutes. A confusion contained in the Actual Kashmir field due to a protracted ball from Punjab opened up a possibility for Chothe and he made no mistake as he smashed the ball behind the online.

Because the followers cheered on, Actual Kashmir created a flurry of probabilities, however not one of the dwelling facet gamers might discover the again of the online. Punjab have been capable of maintain on to their slender lead heading into the tunnel.

The second half resumed with Actual Kashmir urgent excessive up the sphere and pressurising Punjab. Within the 56th minute, Actual Kashmir playmaker Kallum Higginbotham minimize by means of two defenders on the left facet of the field and the ball fell to Mason Robertson, whose shot was too weak to hassle the Punjab goalkeeper.

Quickly after, it was Danish Farooq who tried a roller from a distance however his shot didn’t have sufficient bend to hassle the Punjab goalkeeper.

The house crew’s effort lastly paid off within the 62nd minute. A miscalculated header by Danilo Augusto fell on the ft of Gnohere Krizo, who was one-on-one with the keeper.

He made no mistake in placing the ball into the opponent’s aim to attain the equaliser.

Actual Kashmir have been of their groove now, and Kallum got here in from the suitable with a ravishing low cross throughout the face of the aim however Mason couldn’t get a contact as the possibility went begging.

The duo of Kallum and Mason have been proving tough for Punjab to take care of.

Within the 82nd minute, a ravishing lengthy ball by Kallum discovered the top of a towering Mason, however the effort went simply over the crossbar.

Inside a couple of moments, Punjab once more had one other nervous second as Chesterpoul Lyngdoh’s cross from the suitable facet hit the arm of Thoiba Singh however the referee turned down enchantment for penalty.