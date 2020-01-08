“I Salute Them”: Rahul Gandhi Lends Support To Bharat Bandh

Modi authorities’s “anti-people” insurance policies have created catastrophic unemployment within the nation, he mentioned.

New Delhi:

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday got here out in assist of the strike by central commerce unions and slammed the Modi authorities, saying its “anti-people and anti-labour” insurance policies have created catastrophic unemployment within the nation.

He alleged that this weakening of PSUs is being executed to justify their sale to PM Narendra Modi’s crony capitalists associates. Extending assist to the Bharat bandh name given by over 25 crore staff, he mentioned, “I salute them”.

“The Modi-Shah Government’s anti people, anti labour policies have created catastrophic unemployment and are weakening our PSUs to justify their sale to Modi’s crony capitalist friends,” he mentioned in a tweet. “Today, over 25 crore workers have called for Bharat Bandh 2020 in protest. I salute them,” he mentioned on Twitter.