The Duchess of Sussex acquired the unlikely backing of the exhausting Left candidate for the subsequent chief of the Labour Occasion in the present day.

Rebecca Lengthy Bailey mentioned that Meghan has been the sufferer of sexism from her critics and mentioned she wished the royal to remain within the UK somewhat than reside with Harry in Canada.

Her feedback got here because the excessive profile ‘s determination to step again as senior Royals despatched a shockwave by the Institution.

The Queen has referred to as senior family members to a high-stakes disaster summit at Sandringham on Monday amid the bitter fallout.

Salford and Eccles MP Ms Lengthy Bailey, 40, the popular candidate of Jeremy Corbyn’s inside circle to succeed him when he steps down in April, instructed Sky’s Ridge on Sunday that ‘I do not need them to go away the UK.’

Requested if the American actress had been the sufferer of sexism and racism she added: Sexism, I believe actually, , male counterparts do not obtain the identical stage of hostility.

‘I believe the media has a job to guarantee that it’s balanced, it’s wanting on the info, in fact experiences info and assault the place you may see that there are misdemeanors, wrongdoings or inaccuracies, however do not assault a lady for the sake of attacking a lady.’

In the meantime fellow candidate Emily Thornberry mentioned that the UK taxpayer ought to proceed to pay for the couple’s safety prices due to the prince’s army service.

Shadow international secretary Ms Thornberry instructed the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme: ‘I believe the British taxpayer ought to pay for the safety of harry and Meghan and their household, as they do with former ministers.

‘Harry spent 20 years on the frontline in Afghanistan, by many excursions of responsibility – he has finished nice service – simply on the idea of that.’

Fellow management candidate Clive Lewis additionally defended the duchess.

Mr Lewis, a shadow Treasury minister who referred to as final week for a referendum on the monarchy, instructed she had been the sufferer of ‘structural racism’ within the media.

He instructed Ridge: ‘We will see it with Meghan Markle and the best way that she’s been handled within the media.

‘We all know it is a actuality of the 21st century nonetheless after 400 years of racism. You possibly can’t simply overturn it in a single day, it’s one thing that we will must work on.’