‘I want to believe’: Peter Weber lets Hannah Brown go on ‘The Bachelor’

Right here’s a glance again at this week’s reality-TV highlights:

The Bachelor

Former lovers Peter Weber and Hannah Brown had an emotional reunion throughout final week’s eventful premiere of The Bachelor, which resulted in a dramatic cliffhanger. The previous Bachelorette returned to get closure with the season’s new main man —and even tried to host a gaggle date that concerned over-sharing tales about sexual exploits. However Hannah quickly ran off from her internet hosting duties in an emotional match after realizing she nonetheless had emotions for the 28-year-old Delta Air Traces pilot and didn’t need to see him transfer on with out her. Peter put his date on pause to chase after Hannah and have an actual dialog about the place they stood emotionally. “I don’t know if I made the right decision with you,” Hannah confessed, as she had ousted him from her season following the notorious Fantasy Suite dates. Peter questioned if she really missed him or simply regretted her selections throughout The Bachelorette. “You tell me that you have feelings still and you made mistakes and whatnot, and I want to hear that and I want to believe that,” he replied. Peter determined that he wanted to offer the uncommon alternative of being The Bachelor an actual shot and determined to not reignite his relationship with the reigning Dancing with the Stars champion. Hannah inevitably left, earlier than Peter despatched Courtney Perry, Lauren Jones and Payton Moran packing as effectively on the season’s second rose ceremony. “I think what Hannah did was perfectly her, following her heart, nothing wrong with it,” former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise star Mike Johnson stated following an episode 2 watch celebration hosted by Johnson and Smirnoff Seltzer.

America’s Received Expertise: The Champions

Simon Cowell remains to be a tricky man with no second thought to breaking the principles. For the primary time in America’s Received Expertise historical past, the smug choose stole a Golden Buzzer proper out from one other panellist’s nostril. Issues have been heating up through the second week of performances on AGT: The Champions, which noticed the return of many former fan-favourite contestants. One in every of Cowell’s private picks was Boogie Storm — a dance group that got here in third place on Britain’s Received Expertise. They returned in Stormtrooper outfits to ship energetic Star Wars-themed choreography to The Offspring’s Fairly Fly (For a White Man) and Jessie J’s chart-topper Bang Bang that includes Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj. Whereas the remaining judges weren’t impressed, Simon gushed over their star-power. It was Howie Mandel’s week at hand out the Golden Buzzer, however the courageous choose hijacked his energy, reached throughout the desk and slammed on the buzzer, sending Boogie Storm on to the semifinals and surprising everybody. “You know why I did it? Because I believe the Dark Side is the good side,” Cowell stated, laughing with no regrets, calling them “one of the most original acts we’ve ever had.”

Flirty Dancing

Flirty Dancing — the progressive collection that’s equal components dancing competitors and equal components relationship present — aired a brand new episode with a brand new group of singles prepared to search out love on the dance flooring. Host Jenna Dewan launched viewers to 29-year-old actual property investor Jordan, who has been single for the previous 5 years and on the lookout for an actual relationship. Jenna paired him with two potential companions — Kristen, a wardrobe stylist and self-proclaimed hopeless romantic and Mary, a 26-year-old ER nurse who was beforehand engaged however determined to name off the marriage. Dancing with the Stars skilled Sharna Burgess arrived on the studio to show all three contestants their intricate choreography earlier than the singles met in individual, the place they’d carry out collectively with out talking a phrase to their associate. And after they did, there have been instantaneous sparks between Jordan and Kristen, who delivered an intense routine to Bones by Galantis that includes One Republic. For the primary time on the present, the pair kissed after their dance.

